CHEYENNE
CFD Old West Museum third in annual Wyoming cybersecurity competition
Craftco of Sheridan garnered top honors in the annual Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Business. Wyoming Roofing of Sheridan was awarded second place, and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum took third place during the 2020 Virtual Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference Oct. 5-7.
A panel of judges reviewed 10 official entrants from throughout the state, Laura Baker, director and co-founder of the nonprofit Wyoming Cybersecurity Alliance, said in a news release. Entrants included a home-based business; a nonprofit; a sole proprietor retail store; a labor contractor; a bed and breakfast; a chain hotel; and a scientific professional services company.
“Wyoming is the only state that does this,” Baker said of the competition offered through the Made Safe in Wyoming program. “The number of entrants has grown each of the three years the free competition has been offered. We had a 90% completion rate for the competition, which is also the highest we have ever had. We had a few more companies that went through the competition process, but didn’t officially enter, waiting for next year’s event.”
Baker said the goal of the competition is to make participants feel empowered in making decisions about their cybersecurity. To date, 36 businesses and organizations have been helped by the program.
For the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, participation in the Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition was a means to enhance the nonprofit’s cybersecurity in an innovative way, said Brian Briggs, museum exhibits curator and network administrator.
“The opportunity that we found was unparalleled for an institution of our means and scale,” Briggs said. “We would not have thought this possible a year ago, and the strides in advancements we’ve made have not only added to the capability of the institution, but really changed the projected course of the institution. The staff members here have a new appreciation and a comfort level with security that they have not felt before.”
Hale receives designation of Certified Economic Developer from the IEDC
Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, recently earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer, a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
According to a news release, the International Economic Development Council administered its first-ever virtual CEcD exam on Oct. 3, and candidates were notified of their results on Oct. 9. With more than 20 years of economic development experience, Hale was named the new CEO of Cheyenne LEADS in March of 2020.
Prior to moving to Wyoming, Hale served as the president of Three Rivers Development Corporation in Corning, New York. Hale also worked as the business development manager for the city of Loveland, Colorado, from 2006-11 and as the city’s economic development director from 2011-15.
The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership to build upon and maximize the economic development sector. Currently there are just over 1,100 active CEcDs in the U.S.
Wells Fargo temporarily closes East Pershing Boulevard location in Cheyenne
Wells Fargo & Co. has temporarily closed its East Pershing Boulevard location. As of last week, the downtown Cheyenne branch is operational and available to customers.
Julie Fogerson, Wells Fargo communications adviser, said Wells Fargo is prioritizing safety during the pandemic.
“We have taken – and will continue to take – actions to support our employees, customers and communities during this extremely difficult time,” she said. “Wells Fargo has measures in place to ensure we can serve our customers and keep our branches safe, including utilizing drive-ups, using protective barriers, enacting social distancing measures and performing enhanced cleaning. We continue to follow all public health guidance, and we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers while reducing the risk to our employees and customers.”
Wells Fargo customers in Cheyenne can still visit the downtown branch.
“This continues to be a very fluid time, and we have needed to move some staff between branches to ensure we can serve customers across the region. As such, the Cheyenne downtown branch is serving customers, while the Cheyenne East branch is temporarily closed,” Fogerson said.
Although only one Cheyenne branch is open at this time, Wells Fargo offers other banking tools for its customers, such as mobile and online banking tools available 24/7.
SBA, VBOC to free host virtual Veterans Business Seminar on Nov. 4
The U.S. Small Business Administration Wyoming District Office and the Big Sky Veterans Business Outreach Center have partnered to host a free virtual business seminar titled “Boots to Business: Reboot” on Nov. 4.
The seminar, geared toward veterans and their spouses, and designed to provide an introduction to entrepreneurship, is based on the curriculum provided at traditional Boots to Business classes taught at military installations nationwide. Topics of instruction will include financing a business, selecting the correct legal entity, accessing market research, managing social media and more.
“Our communities thrive when veterans and military spouses choose to start small businesses after leaving service,” VBOC Director Dustin Frost said in a news release. “As we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week, these events will connect even more Wyoming veterans with the resources and tools they need to help them succeed.”
Each year, the SBA connects and empowers service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members and military spouses during National Veterans Small Business Week. This year marks the seventh annual NVSBW, which will be celebrated Nov. 2-6.
To register for this event, go online to sba.gov/events/1675212.
Milestones
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has announced that Tim Thornell, president and chief executive officer of CRMC and its affiliated medical group, was appointed as one of the officers for the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Board of Directors during the association’s annual meeting in early October. Thornell will serve as the board’s secretary/treasurer. The WHA Board of Directors provides vision, sets direction and establishes policy for the association.