CHEYENNE
Local nonprofit organization participates in annual Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition
My Front Door was the last company to enter the 2020 Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses, but despite very tight timeframes, they still managed to reach their cybersecurity goals.
“While credit goes to our small, but mighty team and their ‘can-do’ attitude that we finished the cybersecurity project in such a short time, none of it would have been possible without Laura and the CyberWyoming Program,” said Brenda Birkle, My Front Door’s executive director, in a news release.
My Front Door is a nonprofit organization located in Cheyenne and Laramie. It provides real housing solutions for Wyoming for first-time homebuyers, while employing a unique approach to break the cycle of poverty.
The staff, including a family advocate in each county and a volunteer board of directors, felt it was important to enter the competition for two reasons. First, they wanted to make sure their client data remained private. At the beginning of the process, they were concerned about what they didn’t know on the subject of cybersecurity and how it could affect client privacy. Second, they wanted to learn about cybersecurity and identity theft so they could incorporate it into their client trainings for first-time homebuyers.
“We learned about Wyoming’s definition of personally identifiable information in relation to identity theft, and how to guide our clients to request a credit freeze,” said Kristen-Erin Balderaz, lead family advocate.
In addition, My Front Door partnered with CyberWyoming to bulk order brochures, bookmarks and pamphlets for parents and children on the topic of staying safe online.
Nov. 19 Wyoming Business Forum will be held online due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
The Nov. 19 Wyoming Business Forum, sponsored by the Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation, will be held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Topics include examining Wyoming school finance, Wyoming elected officials discussing next steps and Wyoming captains of industry talking business. The virtual forum runs from 10 a.m. to noon, with a break for lunch on your own and resumes from 1-4 p.m.
The cost is $50 for WBA members or $100 for nonmembers, and pre-registration is required. Email Kelli@wyoba.com to register and pay.
Milestones
Charlene Murdock has joined the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as vice president to help foster continued support and growth of business in the region. Murdock previously served as Director of Corporate Communications for Peabody Energy and was the Chief Executive Officer of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce in Gillette. She has recently relocated to Cheyenne with her husband Jeff and has two sons who attend the University of Wyoming. ... The Board of Directors of Wyoming Humanities, a 501c3 nonprofit and Wyoming’s affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities since 1971, recently announced the appointment of Shawn Reese as the organization’s seventh executive director and CEO, effective today. Since January, Reese has served as Wyoming Humanities’ chief operating officer, leading the organization’s strategic planning, programming, finance and administrative functions. Prior to joining the organization, Reese served as CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency. ... Billie LM Addleman has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America. The induction ceremony at which Addleman became a Fellow took place online before an audience of 670 Fellows during the recent induction ceremony at the 2020 Annual Meeting and 70th Anniversary Celebration of the college. Founded in 1950, the college is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. ... Tim Woolley, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Division, Biological Services supervisor, is retiring after 28 years of service to the State of Wyoming. “Tim has worked across the state throughout his career. He is best known for his contributions to mule deer and building community relationships,” said Rick King, chief of the Wildlife Division. “His work has made lasting impacts for wildlife, and Tim’s dedication to the resource will be missed.”