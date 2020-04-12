CHEYENNE
Blue FCU delivers 700 survival bags to health workers
CHEYENNE – Blue Federal Credit Union is making a difference for health care professionals and first responders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering more than 700 COVID Survival Kits to these professionals throughout Wyoming and Colorado.
“We hope these care packages will brighten these heroes’ day and show them how much we appreciate all they do,” said Jayden Burton, business development specialist in Cheyenne and Laramie, in a news release.
“Now more than ever before, is time to come together as one and do all we can to support those that serve and protect. Showing our first responders and health care professionals the respect and love they deserve is a small token of gratitude from all 92,000 Blue members world-wide,” Stephanie Teubner, Blue FCU President/CEO, said in the release.
Taco John’s commits to donate $30K to Old West Museum
Taco John’s has pledged to support The Capitol Project – a fundraiser that will allow Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum to expand its facilities – with a three-year commitment to donate $10,000 annually.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has one of the largest collections of carriages and wagons in the country. However, the museum is only able to showcase a portion of this collection due to lack of space. The museum recently launched The Capitol Project in an effort to gain more space to showcase its remarkable collection. By 2022, Taco John’s will have donated $30,000 to this initiative.
“At Taco John’s, we believe it is our duty to give back to the communities we serve,” Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel said in a news release. “The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is a renowned cultural attraction in our hometown, so we want to do our part to support it. In time, visitors and locals alike will finally get to see the entire collection of artifacts that are unique to our city’s history.”
Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Taco John’s has been in business for more than 50 years. The company operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states, making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America.
BBB launches list of businesses, charities to support amid virus
With small businesses facing unprecedented challenges due to the restrictions imposed to fight and slow the COVID-19 outbreak, Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming has launched a list of BBB Accredited Businesses that consumers can support during these trying times.
The list is available at https://www.bbb.org/ wyoming-and-northern-colorado/shop-local and is sorted into four regions: Front Range, Mountains, Eastern Colorado and Wyoming.
BBB Accredited Businesses were sent a survey asking about their current operations in light of COVID-19 restrictions and ways that consumers can still support the business. Those that respond will be added to this listing with their industry, location, hours of operation, any changes to their services, and how customers can support businesses that are currently not operational, such as buying gift cards.
In addition, a nonprofit section lists BBB Accredited Charities that responded to a similar survey. The nonprofit listing includes changes to services for clients, changes to how donations are accepted, and ways you can support BBB Accredited Charities through this crisis.
BBB Accredited Businesses and Charities that have not submitted responses can do so by logging into their BBB business account and clicking on the survey link.
Stege named VP of Wyoming operations for Black Hills Energy
Black Hills Corp. recently announced the appointment of Mark Stege as vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy in Wyoming.
In his new role, Stege is responsible for all aspects of managing natural gas and electric operations for Black Hills Energy in the state. Black Hills Energy serves 172,800 customers in 56 Wyoming communities, including Cheyenne, Casper, Cody, Rawlins, Gillette, Laramie and Lander.
“We believe Mark’s new role leverages his leadership experience, industry knowledge and customer focus to drive our mission of improving life with energy in the communities we serve, and ensure we are ready to provide our Wyoming customers with the valued service they’ve come to expect from Black Hills Energy,” said Todd Jacobs, vice president of natural gas utilities for Black Hills Corp., in a news release.
Stege began his career with Black Hills Energy in 1995, serving in numerous areas within the company, including internal auditing, accounting and as director of customer service in Wyoming. For Stege, this is somewhat of a homecoming, as he previously held the position of vice president of operations for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power from 2007-15.
Stege will be based in Cheyenne after serving most recently in South Dakota as vice president of customer service for Black Hills Energy.
