CHEYENNE
Chambers, Partners USA gives Hirst Applegate Band 1 Ranking
Chambers and Partners USA recently recognized the Cheyenne law firm of Hirst Applegate, LLP, as one of the premier firms in the state.
Specifically, Hirst Applegate was recognized in the areas of commercial litigation, employment law and medical malpractice defense. Firm partners Robert Jarosh, Richard Mincer and Billie Addleman were each singled out in their specific practice areas.
As part of its firm and attorney rankings, Chambers and Partners designates specific bands, with Band 1 being the highest possible ranking, followed by Band 2. The rankings are based on a practitioner’s technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment to clients.
Robert Jarosh earned a Band 1 ranking in the area of employment law for his work defending employers, including claims for breach of contract, wrongful termination and discrimination. He also works with employers to prevent employment law claims through training, and represents private employers, governmental entities, community colleges and school districts. He also earned a Band 1 designation for his work in commercial litigation.
Richard Mincer earned Band 1 recognition for his work in defending product liability cases, including medical device and automotive manufacturers. He was singled out for his courtroom experience, with one client noting that Mincer “has tried more jury trials than anyone else I know.”
Billie Addleman earned a Band 1 ranking for his medical malpractice defense, including representation of hospitals, surgical centers and physicians. He also earned a Band 2 designation in the area of commercial litigation, where he continues to represent businesses, developers and property owners.
Chambers and Partners has been ranking the best law firms and lawyers since 1990.
Albertsons Companies commits $50M to hunger relief
Albertsons Companies recently announced a $50 million commitment to hunger relief across the 2,200+ neighborhoods it serves in 34 states and the District of Columbia through its Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief campaign.
“This time of extraordinary need demands an unprecedented response,” President and CEO Vivek Sankaran said in a prepared statement. “The basic needs of many of our neighbors have been threatened like never before. With a strong presence in more than 2,200 communities, we are committing an additional $50 million to help ensure that people in our neighborhoods have access to the healthy food they need. We are hopeful that more companies will join us and use our broad hunger relief network to distribute help locally, where it is needed most.”
The new cash commitment is in addition to the $3 million the company already pledged to its fundraiser for neighbors affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Over the past four weeks, customers have generously donated more than $13 million to the effort at the company’s stores, which include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star-Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls and other banners.
The Denver Division has raised more than $700,000 so far, and has already started distributing grants to 30 nonprofit food banks and school districts in its operating area of Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico.
WyHy Federal Credit Union named to top credit unions list
WyHy Federal Credit Union is officially ranked on a list of the top 200 credit unions in the United States by financial health analysts. Experts at DepositAccounts chose WyHy for this prestigious recognition on the basis of its overall financial security.
DepositAccounts first created its lists of Top 200 Credit Unions and Banks in response to the 2008 financial crisis in an effort to thoughtfully and succinctly educate consumers about safe banking options. Their analysts determine these rankings by collecting each institution’s NCUA and FDIC call reports and analyzing them through an exclusive algorithmic system, according to a news release. These results are updated and published quarterly without cost to ensure complete transparency for consumers. Out of thousands of credit unions, WyHy emerged as one of the select few leaders to rank on their Q1 2020 list.
In addition to securing a spot on their top 200 Credit Union list, WyHy has also received an A+ rating from DepositAccounts for overall financial health.
“Although it is always an honor to receive recognition from a respected, independent institution, it is especially significant today,” said Bill Willingham, President/CEO of WyHy. “With all of the ongoing concerns, from sudden economic challenges to the increased threat of cyber crimes, it’s crucial for us to be a steadying force in our members’ lives. Financial security is a key part of the trust we’ve built, and it’s a true honor to have it recognized on a national level.”
From staff reports