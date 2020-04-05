CHEYENNE
Taco John’s donates $10,000 to Friday Food Bag Foundation
In response to the global pandemic that has caused many schools across the country to close and an increase in unemployment among parents, Taco John’s recently donated $10,000 to Friday Food Bag Foundation.
FFBF, an organization that partners with the community to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well – or at all – on the weekends, distributes approximately 1,000 food bags per week to children throughout the Cheyenne area.
According to FFBF Board Member Judy Weickum, about 39% of children in the Cheyenne area are eligible for free or reduced meals. FFBF works to provide as many food bags to as many children as possible. With the number of children in need increasing, the Taco John’s donation has allowed for FFBF to increase the number of items provided to each child in the weekly food bag.
“Given the current crisis, we have altered our process to distribute food bags weekly to children alongside the Laramie County School District 1 Youth Feeding Program so that children can have food while they are out of school,” Weickum said in a news release. “This generous donation from Taco John’s has given us the ability to continue to provide for these children throughout these trying times. We are very grateful that the Cheyenne community is so willing to give back – even during a crisis.”
“With so many schools closing throughout the nation, childhood hunger is something we all need to be thinking about,” Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel said in the release. “Friday Food Bag Foundation ensures children have a healthy meal while not in school, which is especially crucial at this time. We are proud to support an organization that is actively helping the children of Cheyenne.”
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation offers support
Through Rocky Mountain Power’s charitable arm, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has committed $311,500 for immediate support to critical community-service organizations in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho.
From providing free meals for children during school closures to deploying resources and support to small businesses and care for seniors, community-based groups throughout the Rocky Mountain region have put out a call for assistance to support local COVID-19 initiatives.
“Food banks and other critical community organizations serving those in need are under tremendous strain,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president for Wyoming. “The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is committed to supporting these vital community organizations that depend on contributions to provide much needed services.”
Agencies receiving support include: the Wyoming Rescue Mission, Glenrock Boys & Girls Club, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Utah Food Bank, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and The Salvation Army.
Rocky Mountain Power is also helping business owners who are impacted by COVID-19 to pay their power bill by suspending disconnects due to nonpayment, waiving late fees, offering flexible payment arrangements and referrals to resources made available through the government aid package.
The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is a subsidiary of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation.
Wyoming Business Alliance, Heritage Foundation donate
The Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation have donated $5,000 to help with first lady Jennie Gordon’s efforts to assist food nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
“Supporting the Hunger Initiative is a way for the business community to step forward to help those in our state who don’t have enough to eat, especially in light of economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation, in a news release. “These organizations play a vital role helping anyone hungry in our communities.”
The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the official platform of first lady Jennie Gordon, and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation thanked the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Heritage Foundation, as well as the numerous businesses and individuals who have already donated, for their generous contributions.
“I’m touched by business owners who are struggling, and yet they are reaching out to help those who are less fortunate,” Jennie Gordon said in a news release. “This is the Wyoming we all know and love.”
DeLancey said she encourages businesses and community members to donate to the Hunger Initiative or directly to the food nonprofits located in their communities, which are listed at www.nohungerwyo.org.
Avanti Financial Group announces leadership team
Avanti Financial Group recently announced appointments to its leadership team. The company, which plans to apply for a bank charter under Wyoming’s special-purpose depository institution law, expects to open its doors by early 2021 and to serve as a compliant bridge between digital assets and the U.S. dollar payments system.
“We have assembled a team of all-stars who have significant experience in regulated financial institutions,” said Caitlin Long, founder and CEO, in a news release. “We’re building a bridge that doesn’t yet exist between two different financial systems, and this team has top-quality execution skills to do it.”
Members of the team will work along with Avanti’s technology partner, Blockstream. They are:
Bryan Bishop, co-founder, chief technology officer: A Bitcoin Core developer, Bishop was senior blockchain engineer and custody architect of LedgerX, the first CFTC-regulated options exchange and clearinghouse for digital assets, from 2014-18. He recently created Bitcoin Vaults, a pre-signed anti-theft recovery and clawback mechanism for bitcoin. He has significant prior software engineering experience and has worked on numerous open-source software projects. Bishop will also join Avanti’s board of directors.
Britney Reddy, co-founder, chief of banking operations and chief financial officer: Reddy currently provides executive bank consulting services and has previously held CEO, president, CTO, CCO and COO roles at multiple Wyoming community banks. She is currently finishing an assignment and working part-time for Avanti, after which she has committed to join Avanti full-time. Reddy holds M.S., B.S. and B.A. degrees from the University of Wyoming.
Zev Shimko, co-founder, chief operating officer: Shimko will be joining Avanti full-time in April. He is currently a director at Figure, focusing on its enterprise blockchain efforts, and before that he headed corporate development at SALT, a crypto-backed lender. He started his career at Morgan Stanley in global capital markets, where he was promoted as part of its STAR program and where he and Ms. Long worked together. Shimko holds a B.S. from Northeastern University.
Chuck Thompson, co-founder, chief compliance officer and chief legal officer: Thompson was CEO of Blockchain Consulting LLC and was chief compliance officer of LedgerX, where he worked with Bishop. Before that, he was in-house counsel at capital markets firms, including Morgan Stanley, and practiced law at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton and Shearman & Sterling. He holds a J.D. from the University of Illinois and a B.A. from Miami University.
Avanti Financial Group, Inc. is a Wyoming corporation formed to apply for a bank charter under Wyoming’s special-purpose depository institution (“SPDI”) law. Based in Cheyenne, it will likely do business under the name “Avanti Bank & Trust.” Avanti expects to serve as a compliant bridge to the U.S. dollar payments system and a custodian of digital assets that can meet the strictest level of institutional custody standards.
HollyFrontier Corp. Corporation names new COO
HollyFrontier Corporation recently announced that Timothy Go will join HollyFrontier as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective in July after leaving his current role.
Go brings more than 30 years of operating experience serving in executive-level roles at leading companies in the petroleum refining and specialty chemicals markets.
Go currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the general partner of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., a position he has held since January 2016. Prior to joining Calumet, Go served as Vice President, Operations of Flint Hills Resources, LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc., from July 2012 through September 2015 and as Vice President, Operations Excellence of Flint Hills Resources, LP from June 2011 through July 2013. Go served as Managing Director, Operations Excellence from August 2008 through 2011 of Koch Industries Inc. Prior to joining Koch Industries, Go held various roles of increasing responsibility in downstream operations during his 18 years at ExxonMobil Corporation.
HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries in Wyoming, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah.
