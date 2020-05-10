CHEYENNE
WyHy makes a matched donation to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies
WyHy Federal Credit Union has made a $5,000 donation to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, an organization that’s working on the front lines to serve people most impacted by this ongoing public health crisis.
“We want to ensure those affected by this COVID-19 crisis get the food they need to feed their families,” said Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Director Tony Woodell. “We’re doing everything we can to make life easier for our neighbors during this difficult time. And it is partners like WyHy Federal Credit Union who are helping us offset the costs to feed Wyoming families in need.”
Additionally, WyHy was pleased to announce that its application for a matching grant was approved by the Mountain West Credit Union Foundation, the charitable arm of the Mountain West Credit Union Association. This grant gives an additional $2,500 to Wyoming Food Bank of The Rockies, which brings the total donation amount to $7,500.
This contribution, made on behalf of WyHy’s members and MWCUF, will provide 30,000 meals to those most affected by this sudden shift in daily life. Senior citizens, young families and people with limited income currently face an increased risk of food insecurity. Since Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies distributes goods to all other food banks across the state, WyHy’s donation efforts will provide relief to families throughout the great state of Wyoming.
To find out more about Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, make a donation of your own or host a virtual food drive, visit their website at wyomingfoodbank.org.
Chambers USA 2020 recognizes Holland & Hart lawyers and practices in Wyoming
Holland & Hart LLP announced that Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, an annual guide identifying top attorneys and law firms in the U.S., ranked eight Holland & Hart attorneys and four of the firm’s Chambers-defined practice areas in Wyoming, in its 2020 edition.
2020 individual iankings in Wyoming:
Teresa Buffington: Corporate/M&A and Real Estate
Bradley Cave: Labor and Employment
William Colgin: Litigation: General Commercial
Patrick Day: Litigation: General Commercial
Walter Eggers: Litigation: General Commercial
Paula Fleck: Labor & Employment and Litigation: General Commercial
Hugh O’Halloran: Real Estate
Joe Teig: Litigation: General Commercial
2020 firm rankings in Wyoming:
Corporate/M&A
Labor & Employment
Litigation: General Commercial
Real Estate
Firmwide, Chambers USA ranked 80 Holland & Hart attorneys and 36 of the firm’s Chambers-defined practice areas, by market, reinforcing Holland & Hart’s leading presence in its eight-state footprint and in Washington, D.C. The firm’s Environment practice was ranked nationally for the 11th consecutive year, and for the third year in a row, the firm is nationally recognized in International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions.
London-based Chambers & Partners publishes directories that assess and rank the world’s leading lawyers. Chambers USA rankings are the result of in-depth interviews with clients and other leading law firm lawyers, as well as assessing recent matters completed. The qualities on which rankings are assessed include: technical legal ability; client service; commercial vision and business understanding; diligence; value for money and depth of team.
From staff reports