CHEYENNE
Business Council releases one-stop business directory tool for communities
The Wyoming Business Council has released a new tool at wideopenwyo.org to serve as a one-stop site to see open businesses in their community and how to access their services while they navigate the impacts of COVID-19.
“The site is searchable by business or by community, and it’s easy to navigate,” Wendy Lopez, business recruitment manager for the Wyoming Business Council, said in a news release.
The tool provides a quick look for customers to see if there are special hours, new services like takeout, delivery or online shopping being provided by their favorite businesses, or even accommodations being made in order to serve at-risk populations.
To date, more than 800 businesses are entered, including grocers, day cares, restaurants, breweries, retailers and more. Businesses can easily add their information to the system by clicking “Add Business” and filling out a short, simple form.
Local governments, economic development organizations, chambers and community development organizations are all encouraged to contact the Wyoming Business Council for a unique link that will lead visitors directly to their community and filter just the businesses in their area.
Those organizations are also encouraged to reach out to the Business Council for a template that can be used to upload local businesses in batches.
For more information about resources available to employers, employees and communities, visit wyomingbusiness.org/covid19.
Blue Cross Blue Shield announces donation to support Wyoming Hunger Initiative
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is teaming up with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to make sure Wyoming families don’t go hungry during this unprecedented time.
Started by first lady Jennie Gordon, the goal of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming. The gift of $100,000 from BCBSWY will support local anti-hunger programs throughout the state.
“I am overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of Blue Cross Blue Shield during these unprecedented times,” Gordon said in a news release. “This type of support for food insecure families is life changing. I am proud to partner with an organization that believes in a sustainable approach to solving food insecurity.”
“This is an issue that is near and dear to our hearts, because it’s hard to stay healthy if you’re hungry,” said Diane Gore, president and CEO of BCBSWY. “Now, with so many of our Wyoming neighbors struggling to make ends meet, this is one more way we can help.”
Encore Green Environmental launches Wyoming Landowner Initiative
Encore Green Environmental has launched its Wyoming Landowner Initiative to serve the land through better stewardship. This initiative provides the landowner who has oil wells on their land the resources they need to receive additional cleaned water for their land and passive income through “carbon farming.”
“The one thing every landowner needs is water and revenue. And we’re glad to be a part of the solution for ranchers and landowners through the state in this difficult time,” Darlene Nash, CEO of Encore Green Environmental, said in a news release.
Any landowner with oil wells can contact EGE for a consultation on what might be possible on their land. EGE uses their patent-pending process called Conservation By-Design to safely clean produced/byproduct water for agriculture or conservation. The program is free to the landowner and is paid for by simply redirecting oil companies’ water disposal costs to a more land-friendly method.
“Everyone wins with this,” said John Robitaille, president of EGE Wyoming. “The energy sector reduces their total cost of water disposal, the landowner gets water, and the environment is happy because this increases carbon sequestration and eliminates questionable water disposal through injection.”
For more information on how to join the initiative, visit EncoreGreenEnvironmental.com/about.
Business Council board to meet remotely Thursday, consider grant for Pine Bluffs
The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will consider six Business Ready Community funding requests during its regular quarterly meeting to be held remotely via Zoom.
The meeting will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7.
The town of Pine Bluffs requests an $18,750 grant to conduct the feasibility of an assisted living facility on three properties identified by the town. The proposed study will conduct comprehensive research and review data to include the community’s economic indicators, competitive senior assisted living availability and facility demand generators. The study will also research Pine Bluffs and the surrounding areas to determine the viability of supporting development potential.
Business Council staff is recommending funding in the amount of $43,750 for a more comprehensive Economic & Community Development Plan.
For those participating, listening and/or watching remotely, join the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/wyobizcouncilmay7.
To speak during the meeting, send an email to wbc-conference@wyo.gov prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Please state your name and the topic about which you would like to speak.
Milestones
Financial adviser Darryl Begeman of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Cheyenne has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist. Begeman successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation. This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies. ... Barry Westrum will join the Taco John’s team as chief marketing officer on Monday, May 4. Westrum brings more than 26 years of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Taco John’s, Westrum held several different leadership positions at YUM! Brands for nearly 20 years. Most notably, he served as senior director of brand marketing for Taco Bell Corp., chief marketing officer for A&W and Long John’s Silver Restaurants, and chief marketing officer for KFC Corporation. From 2012-17, he was executive vice president of marketing for International Dairy Queen and most recently served as chief marketing officer of Del Taco.
From staff reports