CHEYENNE
Online business garners complaints and negative customer reviews
Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming is warning consumers that it has received 161 complaints and 17 negative customer reviews on The Cooler Place, an online business purportedly located in Wyoming.
In addition to the complaints and customer reviews, BBB has received more than 2,400 inquiries on its BBB Business Profile in 2020.
According to consumers, The Cooler Place operates several websites, including https://www.boutiquebuzznow.com; https://spendsavers.com; and https://trysugarfever.com.
Consumers have reported purchasing products advertised as “Free,” with the understanding that they would only pay a minimal shipping and handling fee. Consumers allege they were later charged a substantial amount ($60-$85) for enrollment in an “Annual Membership Plan” they had no prior knowledge of.
Consumers also allege general customer service issues, such as difficulties reaching business representatives and being refused a refund despite the statement on the business’s website that reads, “Dissatisfied with your purchase? We’ll take it back! We guarantee your satisfaction 100%.”
The business has responded to and resolved a number of the complaints filed; however, they have not responded to BBB’s requests for information regarding their business practices, structure and location. BBB has also attempted to contact the business about their advertising – specifically in regards to their pricing claims and Negative Option Plan.
The business did not respond to BBB’s advertising concerns.
The company currently has an “F” rating based on complaint volume, its failure to respond to several complaints, BBB’s concerns about its advertising, as well as its failure to be transparent about its location, products, services and business ownership.
EOG Resources, workers donate more than $822K to local food banks
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people throughout the country are struggling to put food on their table. To show its support and commitment to the communities where it operates, EOG Resources and its employees have committed more than $822,000 to more than 40 different food banks.
The funds were the result of a company-wide, unlimited two-for-one matching gifts program that ran through the month of June.
“EOG’s culture is the key to our success,” EOG CEO Bill Thomas said in a news release. “During uncertain times such as these, we rely on our employee culture to help our business stay resilient, consistently innovate, and find ways to give back to our communities in meaningful ways.”
Among the recipients of the donation drive was the Food Bank of the Rockies and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, which received a combined $101,577 and $6,750, respectively, from EOG and employees.
Additionally, EOG partnered with Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon’s Hunger Initiative, which is focused on childhood hunger across the state.
Black Hills Energy releases report on 2019 community impact in Wyoming
Black Hills Energy recently released its 2019 community impact report, which outlines the many ways the company works to support the communities that employees work and live in.
In 2019, the direct economic impact of Black Hills Energy in Wyoming totaled $144 million. This included compensation for employees, charitable giving, payments to suppliers, and property, sales and use taxes paid to communities.
As part of this, charitable impact totaled $345,000, including financial support for nonprofits, economic development, low-income energy assistance, investments in trees and support for United Ways.
Giving back is more than just writing checks. Black Hills Energy also supported communities in 2019 in other ways, including:
• More than 2,400 customers participated in energy efficiency programs; saving energy costs.
• More than 65 families received energy assistance funds as part of the Black Hills Cares program.
• More than 50 community organizations benefited from volunteer time shared by 40 employees.
• More than 25 first responders learned emergency response techniques around natural gas and electrical lines.
“At Black Hills Energy we believe strong communities help make for strong companies. If our communities are not strong, we won’t be either,” Linn Evans, president and chief executive officer at Black Hills Energy, said in a news release. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically. In addition to our community impact initiatives, as the pandemic became a reality in our hometowns this spring, we partnered with our communities to help fill basic needs by designating $375,000 for immediate relief efforts. And we stand ready to partner with our communities as they emerge from the impact of coronavirus.”
To learn more about the ways Black Hills Energy is supporting communities, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/community.
Milestones
Cheyenne OBGYN recently announced the addition of Dr. Mary H. Toth, DNP, FNP-BC to its team. Located at 2301 House Ave., Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Toth brings more than 21 years of experience to Cheyenne OBGYN, and has a special interest in women’s health and medical aesthetics. She is a doctorally trained family nurse practitioner with a specialty in obstetrics and gynecology. New to the Cheyenne area, Dr. Toth is married to Col. Paul J. Toth and has three children. ... On July 15, former educator Grady Hutcherson will take office as president of the Wyoming Education Association. After teaching for 24 years, Hutcherson concluded his final year as a second-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Torrington this June. Hutcherson’s term as president of WEA will last three years, at the conclusion of which he is eligible to run for a second term. Hutcherson is no stranger to a leadership role within the WEA, having served as vice president of the association for the past eight years. Hutcherson assumes the office previously held by longtime WEA President Kathy Vetter.