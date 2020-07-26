CHEYENNE
Monger named new Wyoming WWAMI Assistant Dean for Clinical Medical Education
Robert Monger, M.D., F.A.C.P., has been named the new clinical dean for the University of Washington School of Medicine/Wyoming WWAMI. He will succeed Dr. Larry Kirven on Aug. 1.
Dr. Monger, raised in Cheyenne, is an internist with Cheyenne Regional Medical Group. He has been active in medical education for more than 20 years, and specifically with the UW School of Medicine (UWSOM) since the mid-2000s. He currently serves as an instructor/lecturer for UWSOM’s Wyoming WWAMI Foundations curriculum.
In the past, he has been a UWSOM clerkship director, and a clinical preceptor for UWSOM’s Rural/Underserved Opportunities Program (RUOP). Dr. Monger is also currently a member of the Wyoming Medical Society-WWAMI Advisory Committee and is a former chair of UWSOM’s Wyoming WWAMI Medical School Admissions Committee.
A 1984 graduate of Cheyenne East High, Dr. Monger went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology (Cum Laude) from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1988, and in 1992, a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dr. Monger’s post-graduate training includes an internal medicine residency at the Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, and a rheumatology fellowship at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver.
Dr. Monger has served various leadership roles throughout his medical career, most notably as the current governor for the American College of Physicians, Wyoming Chapter, and the former president of the Wyoming Medical Society. Dr. Monger is also editor-in-chief of Wyoming Medicine Magazine, a position he has held since 2009.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities launches GIS Water and Sewer System Viewer
For business partners involved in the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’ development, planning, engineering and/or capital improvement projects, the board is offering access to its current water and sewer infrastructure data.
The Municipal Utilities System Viewer is a streamlined opportunity to securely share water and sewer infrastructure information. Questions regarding the Municipal Utilities System Viewer and/or the associated application can be directed to Jeff Foreman at jforeman@cheyennebopu.org or 307-637-0845.
An application can be downloaded from the BOPU website at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Contractors/Permits-Licenses/GIS-System-Viewer. Applications are limited to one per partnership by CEO, principal or project manager of the company applying.
Avanti Financial Group announces accelerated charter application
Avanti Financial Group Inc. received formal notice from the Wyoming Division of Banking that its application for a bank charter was accepted as complete July 15, and its application timeline has been accelerated.
As a result, Avanti now expects to open for banking business as early as October.
“Our charter application incorporates truly novel ideas that have received detailed scrutiny from multiple regulators,” Caitlin Long, founder and CEO, said in a news release. "It is the culmination of an enormous effort by Avanti’s fantastic team – several thousand hours of planning and work with regulators, and hundreds of pages of supporting policies, procedures and documentation.”
Avanti also announced a new product to modernize U.S. dollar payments, called Avit, which is also nicknamed "the stablecoin disruptor." Able to be issued only by a bank, Avit is not a security, and will likely be treated as a cash equivalent. It offers legal certainty because it will be issued under existing U.S. commercial laws.
Programmable via Avanti’s user-friendly API, Avit is designed for use by institutional traders and corporate treasurers when they prefer a real-time payment settlement solution in U.S. dollars that does not suffer from the delayed settlement and chargeback issues of traditional payment solutions, or the legal, accounting and tax issues of stablecoins. This product builds on Avanti’s digital asset custody platform, executed by a highly experienced and proven engineering team, according to the release.
Avanti Financial Group Inc. is a Wyoming corporation formed to apply for a bank charter under Wyoming’s special-purpose depository institution (SPDI) law. Based in Cheyenne, it will likely do business under the name Avanti Bank & Trust. Avanti expects to serve as a compliant bridge to the U.S. dollar payments system and a custodian of digital assets that can meet the strictest level of institutional custody standards.
Y2 Consultants acquires Cheyenne-based Western Research and Development
Y2 Consultants, a provider of environmental, survey, planning and engineering services, acquired Cheyenne-based consulting firm Western Research and Development.
The acquisition supports Y2’s continued expansion across the state and enhances the company’s ability to serve its clients with expanded capabilities.
The two companies have longstanding track records of delivering successful engineering, survey and environmental consulting services. Western Research and Development specializes in municipal and transportation engineering and planning, agricultural engineering and surveying for clients in the Cheyenne and northern Colorado market. These specialties will complement and further strengthen Y2’s existing civil, infrastructure, water and wastewater engineering, planning, surveying, landscape architecture and natural resources services.
Y2 announces that in conjunction with the acquisition of Western, another senior engineer will be joining Y2’s Cheyenne office. Del McOmie, PE, has well-established connections in southeast Wyoming. Former Director of the State of Wyoming Construction Department, McOmie will provide project management and quality control services.
With this acquisition, Y2 grows to more than 45 Wyoming-based staff currently serving projects in Wyoming, Nebraska, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, North Dakota, Washington, Montana, Idaho, Arizona and Florida.
Milestones
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome a new staff member, Rhianna Brand, as the new director of partner services. Through this role, she will work to serve Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce partners and the community.
From staff reports