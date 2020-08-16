CHEYENNE
Wyo. employment and payroll: Modest growth in fourth quarter 2019
In recent months, Wyoming’s economy has seen many layoffs and other disruptions related to the coronavirus. A new report from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services focuses on employment and wage growth between fourth quarter 2018 and fourth quarter 2019, well before the current disruptions began.
From fourth quarter 2018 to fourth quarter 2019, Wyoming added 3,181 jobs (1.2%) and its total payroll increased by $171 million (4.9%). The largest job growth occurred in construction (1,718 jobs), leisure & hospitality (904 jobs), local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 643 jobs), and health care and social assistance (468 jobs). Job losses were seen in mining (including oil and gas; -595 jobs), retail trade (-322 jobs), agriculture (-97 jobs) and information (-74 jobs).
Laramie County gained 621 jobs (1.3%), and its total payroll rose by $26.7 million (4.6%). The largest job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, local government (including public schools and colleges), and transportation and warehousing.
Goshen County’s employment fell by 189 jobs (-4.4%), but its total payroll rose slightly ($192,470, or 0.5%). Manufacturing employment fell by approximately 200 jobs.
Platte County lost 184 jobs (-5.1%), and its total payroll fell by $3.8 million (-8.6%). Employment fell by approximately 200 jobs in the construction sector.
For detailed tables for each county, go online to https://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/19Q4_QCEW/toc.htm.
Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit to be held this Wednesday
Military spouses stand and serve alongside our men and women in uniform, making it possible for our service members to defend our country. Through their commitment and dedication to their partners, military spouses show unwavering support for our nation’s Armed Forces while balancing the many demands of military life.
Military spouses make constant sacrifices for their families as they deal with multiple deployments and the added pressure of a loved one being away for extended periods while raising and supporting their families. Due to the nature of this lifestyle, it can be challenging for military spouses to find and retain employment.
To support and empower military spouse entrepreneurs, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit in collaboration with second lady Karen Pence and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday, Aug. 19.
This free event will address the challenges faced by the military spouse small business community, and highlight resources and best practices for starting or growing a small business. Aspiring or current military spouse entrepreneurs will learn how to take advantage of SBA and resource partner network programs.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship tips, disaster preparedness, access to capital and government contracting.
For more information about the SBA Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit, and to register, go online to https://tinyurl.com/ militaryspousessummit. To join the conversation on social media, use hashtag #SBAMilSpouseSummit.
Local credit union collects food, funds for VA’s Homeless Veterans Program
Nuvision’s goal of stocking the shelves of the Cheyenne VA’s Homeless Veterans Program was supported by members, team members and community partners, who rallied together to provide more than 1,500 pantry and basic household items.
Funds collected by supporters allowed $1,500 to be presented, as well, to the Cheyenne VA, to be used for rehabilitated veterans transitioning from homelessness or placed into the workforce.
The VA’s Homeless Veterans Program provides aid to local veterans who are struggling to get on their feet, feed themselves or their families, as well as support via career opportunities and placement.
Nuvision team members from both the 18th Street and Converse Avenue branches transported collected items on Aug. 6 and proudly presented Sabrina Adkins, Cheyenne VAMC associate director of patient care, as well as Barb Sowin of voluntary services, with a new American flag to be flown on the grounds of the VA.
For more information on this program or to see how you may get involved, contact Sowin at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, 307-778-7550, extension 7062.
Game and Fish workers recognized for contributions to the department
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department presented its annual awards this summer to recognize employees for their contributions to the department, state, and wildlife and fish conservation. Eighteen employees from across the state were honored.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Neil Hymas, who retired earlier this year after a 40-year career with Game and Fish, including the last 35 years as the Warden in Cokeville.
Two employees were acknowledged for their contributions and leadership on the Wyoming Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan collaborative efforts. The Casper region’s Justin Binfet, wildlife management coordinator, received the prestigious Director’s Award, and Janet Milek, information and education specialist, was named Wildlife Division Employee of the Year.
Sheri Todd, executive assistant in Cheyenne, was honored as the Director’s Office Employee of the Year. The award acknowledges her support on major planning efforts and scheduling for the director’s office, improving the process for tracking and completing high-priority assignments and coordinating all aspects of Commission meetings.
Brian Parker, habitat and access supervisor in Lander, was honored as Services Division Employee of the Year for his instrumental role in the restoration of the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois, and collaborated with other organizations to make improvements to the Spence and Moriarty Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
Melissa Lovato, senior accountant in Cheyenne, was named Fiscal Division Employee of the Year. Lovato is part of the department’s licensing accounting team, and was highlighted for her accuracy and skill for accounting and directly managing about $1 million annually.
Laura Burckhardt, aquatic habitat biologist in Cody, was acknowledged as Fish Division Employee of the Year. Burckhardt’s work led to the rerouting of Sunlight Creek in the Cody region, something Game and Fish tried to accomplish during the past 40 years. Burckhardt managed 40 people from three divisions to help complete this project.
The Game and Fish Team of the Year went to the Aquatic Invasive Species Rapid Response Plan team which included Fish Division members from around Wyoming: Kevin Gelwicks, Laramie; Robb Keith, Green River; Matt Hahn, Casper; Andrew Nikirk, Sheridan; Hilda Sexauer, Pinedale; Clark Johnson, Jackson; Sam Hochhalter, Cody; Craig Amadio, Lander; Steve Gale, Laramie; Beth Bear, Laramie; and Josh Leonard, Laramie. The team was responsible for developing rapid response plans for all at-risk waters to direct Game and Fish efforts if aquatic invasive species are ever found in the state.
Milestones
The employees at the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities are pleased to welcome Keith Zabka as a new board member. He joins President Mary Guthrie, Secretary Matthew Pope, John Edwards and Allan Cunningham in serving the board’s mission to “Sustain Cheyenne’s essential water resources to realize our community’s potential.” Cheyenne has been Zabka’s home since being stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base as a young adult. In 1984, he became one of the partners of Mechanical Systems Inc., which is a twofold business encompassing mechanical plumbing and utility construction of projects ranging all scopes and sizes. ... Laramie County Library System recently welcomed Stacia Berry to its Board of Directors. Her first term on the board will last from July 1 this year to June 30, 2023. Board members are appointed by the county commissioners, who are required by Wyoming state statutes to provide library services to their constituents. Berry has lived in Laramie County for 35 years and is an active member of the community. She is an attorney who serves as the deputy director for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and dedicates her time volunteering for both the Wyoming and national chapters of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization. ... The Board of Directors of Special Olympics Wyoming has announced that Jennifer Haines has been named the new president and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1. Priscilla Dowse is retiring after serving the movement for more than 44 years, the last 17 years at the helm of Special Olympics Wyoming. As president/CEO, Haines’ primary responsibilities include strategic leadership, operational management, fundraising and moving forward the Special Olympics Wyoming mission and objectives. Haines lives in Casper and is a 2001 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and park management, with Honors and Distinction and a minor in sociology.