CHEYENNE
Cheyenne Family YMCA receives $5K grant to help feed children and families
Cheyenne Family YMCA is responding to the dramatic surge in requests for food assistance during the COVID-19 crisis, and the Albertsons Foundation and Safeway Foundation are helping to make it happen.
The Cheyenne Family YMCA announced recently that it received a $5,000 grant from the Help Feed Kids and Families During Summer Program to fight hunger during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The campaign is part of Albertsons and Safeway’s Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative.
The Y will use the funds to supplement its summer food program before the school year begins.
“Many programs like ours are experiencing unprecedented demand as the pandemic takes an economic and emotional toll on people throughout our community,” said Rhonda Quinn, YMCA Learning Center Director, in a news release. “We’re grateful that Albertsons Foundation and Safeway Foundation stepped up to help us meet the need.”
The Cheyenne Family YMCA is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
All funds are used to address the emergency in the following ways:
• Keep food banks stocked so they can respond to increased demand
• Support emergency meal distribution programs at schools
• Support senior centers and other programs that provide meals and food to seniors
• Help families access federal food programs
Economic report released by Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division
The July 2020 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators report is available at the State of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website, http://eadiv.state.wy.us/.
Within the Cheyenne Economic Indicators report is the Cheyenne Economic Health Index (ChEHI), a coincident economic indicator that is designed to provide a current assessment of Laramie County’s economy.
Highlights from this month’s issue include:
• The Cheyenne Economic Health Index reported an index value of 102.6 in May 2020, higher than last month, but lower than May 2019.
• The unemployment rate for Laramie County was 7.8%, lower than last month, but still among the highest rates since 2010.
• Total nonfarm payroll jobs numbered 45,100 in May, lower than the total a year ago by 5.1%.
• Laramie County’s collection of the 4% sales and use tax through the first five months of 2020 (Jan-May) was up 9.1% compared to the five-year average over this same time period.
• Housing prices continue to rise, with the median home sales price in Laramie County in May up 10.4% relative to May 2019.
Regional SBIR Weeks work connects entrepreneurs with early stage funding
The 2020 Regional SBIR Weeks are virtual, collaborative outreach efforts connecting entrepreneurs working on advanced technologies to the country’s largest source of early stage funding – the SBIR/STTR programs. Also known as America’s Seed Fund, the SBIR/STTR programs provide more than $3.7 billion in funding to small businesses each year in a wide variety of technology areas.
Each virtual event, hosted by a local organization, will provide attendees with an opportunity to hear directly from the participating federal agency program managers that administer more than 5,500 new awards annually and to meet virtually one-on-one with program decision makers.
Wyoming’s stop of the SBIR Road Tour is hosted by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network and its Wyoming SBIR/STTR Initiative (WSSI).
This year’s event will be held virtually over three days. Day one will highlight national speakers, day two will highlight Wyoming speakers, and day three will consist of one-on-one sessions with SBIR experts from various agencies (there are a limited number of one-on-one sessions available, so reserve your spot now).
• Day 1: National Speakers (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10) – Information about attending this session will be sent from the SBA following your registration.
• Day 2: SBIR/STTR Overview and Phase I Proposal Preparation (8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13) – This workshop begins with some basics of the SBIR/STTR programs, including important recent changes.
• Day 3: One-on-One Sessions (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14) – Register by August 2 to reserve your one-on-one sessions. Priority will be given to Wyoming businesses. Information about reserving your one-on-one sessions will be sent from the SBA following your registration.
Those interested can learn more and register at https://tinyurl.com/sbirweek.
Dept. of Workforce Services announces new internship grant program
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is offering grants to businesses through the Workforce Development Training Fund to support internship opportunities for up to $12,480 per intern.
“Internship opportunities will allow Wyoming workers to gain valuable work experience while exploring career options and refining their skills in a real-world environment. While it is not a requirement of the program, we are hopeful the participating businesses utilize this grant funding as a recruitment tool for potential employees, allowing us to retain talent across a multitude of sectors in Wyoming,” said Director Robin Sessions Cooley in a news release.
DWS staff is available to assist businesses with grant applications to support these important real-world learning opportunities for Wyoming’s workforce. The application can be found online at http:// wyomingworkforce.org/businesses /wdtf/.
The grants will be available to all eligible Wyoming businesses that have registered with the Secretary of State and are in good standing with Unemployment Insurance and Worker’s Compensation. Preference will be given to businesses in preferred industries as defined by the Wyoming Workforce Development Council. A list of preferred industries can be found at http://wyomingworkforce.org/businesses /wdtf/industries/.
Eligible internship programs will be required to have a structured learning experience designed to offer interns the opportunity to more fully explore career interests.
”The Wyoming Workforce Development Council sees the Internship Grants as a needed accompaniment to the federally funded Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs it shepherds for Wyoming,” said council chairman Jim Engel. “We’ve heard from many businesses that assistance with internships is needed to round out an employer’s toolbox to increase skills of Wyoming’s workforce.”
Internship grant funding may be used on a reimbursement basis for up to $12 per hour and up to 1,040 hours per state fiscal year, with limits on the number of interns based on business size (per state fiscal year) as follows:
• One intern for businesses with 1-8 employees
• Up to two interns for businesses with 9-49 employees
• Up to three interns for businesses 50-plus employees
Internship grants are also available for businesses responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants follow the same guidelines as the WDTF Internship Grants and will additionally require evidence of a public health and/or economic relief component in the proposed structured learning experience. Examples of opportunities that could fall under the Coronavirus Relief WDTF Internship Grant subset include:
• Health care: Contact tracing, interns for hospitals or other healthcare facilities
• Manufacturing: PPE, hand sanitizer
• Technology: Developments to support telehealth options or online banking applications
• Social assistance: Food banks, domestic violence service providers, etc.
Intern eligibility is reserved for those who do not qualify for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) or Vocational Rehabilitation services in order to compliment federal-funded work experience opportunities and not create a competing grant option.
For more information about the WDTF Internship Grant program, call 307-777-8717.
Union Telephone Co. to invest $100M in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah
Union Telephone Company, in partnership with CoBank, recently announced a $100 million debt placement, with the funds being invested over the next two years in the region.
Union Telephone Company will expand its mobile wireless network, improving coverage across all of Wyoming, as well as parts of northern Colorado and Utah, eastern Idaho and southern Montana. Union will also continue its investment in its fiber optic backbone and broadband service delivery.
Union Telephone Company was selected by AT&T to support the deployment of FirstNet – the only nationwide high-speed broadband network purpose-built specifically for America’s first responders – across Wyoming. Based on the collaboration with AT&T, Union Telephone Company will help build out additional LTE coverage and add Band 14 across rural communities in the state. Band 14 spectrum is high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet that provides public safety with a dedicated lane of connectivity when needed.
The investment will not only support mobile connectivity among first responders across the country, but it will allow increased and improved coverage for Union’s local customers, according to a news release. The network upgrade includes the construction of and modification to cellular towers and improvements to middle mile infrastructure.
CoBank, a member of the Farm Credit System, provides financial services to agriculture and utility industries across rural America. More specifically, the institution supports agribusiness, power, water and telecommunications.
Milestones
Dr. Jamie L. Skrove joined the gastroenterology practice at Digestive Health Associates of Cheyenne on Saturday, Aug. 1. “She is the first female gastroenterologist in Wyoming,” said Dr. Scott McRae, president of the local practice. Skrove attained her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2009. She attended medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated in 2014, where she was elected to the Sigma Sigma Phi Medical Honor Society in 2011. After graduating, she completed her Internal Medicine residency and Gastroenterology fellowship at Larkin Community Hospital – LECOM in Miami, Florida. Skrove specializes in general endoscopic procedures and a wide variety of gastrointestinal and liver conditions.