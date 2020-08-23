CHEYENNE
DDA says its Capital Grant application process now open
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority is pleased to share its new, improved and expanded Capital Improvement Grant (CIG) application and process.
This grant is an important way that the DDA supports downtown development and investment, funding eligible improvement with a 50-50 match for projects within the public right of way, according to a news release.
The CIG also acts as a catalyst for increased investment in the community, increasing curb appeal for tourists and residents alike, and helps move Cheyenne forward in a positive direction. With the importance of tourism for Cheyenne and its economy, investing in maintaining and improving downtown spaces is an important way to support the community as a whole.
A well-maintained, appealing storefront is one of the primary ways of engaging customers and encouraging them to come experience a business. The front of each business downtown is a unique opportunity to engage with consumers and to invite them to step inside and enjoy a meal, come shop or conduct business. The DDA is excited to consider projects under this program that will enhance this experience across the downtown.
CIG improvements focus on the parts of a business that are on the public right of way, or on projects that affect spaces intended for use by the public such as streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, alleys and other public spaces. The DDA hopes that by helping fund improvements to these highly visible areas, it can create a downtown that engages the public and encourages them to come back year after year.
For more information, go online to https://downtown cheyenne.com/programs- initiatives/.
WyHy FCU expands membership eligibility to all Wyo. residents
As a financial institution with nearly 70 years of experience serving select groups, WyHy Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that it is expanding its services and membership eligibility to all residents of Wyoming.
With eligibility no longer bound by employment or membership in limited entities, this nonprofit financial organization now has even greater power to assist, educate and uplift communities across the state, according to a news release.
After two years of litigation attempts by the American Bankers Association to limit where WyHy can serve, this Wyoming-grown organization won the right to accept membership from anyone who lives, learns, works or worships within the state. This is a triumph for WyHy and for anyone seeking more not-for-profit banking options in The Equality State.
“Our institution has worked with, served, and uplifted our surrounding community for over 60 years,” said Bill Willingham, President/CEO of WyHy. “We started in 1953 with a $35 check sent to the U.S. Treasury Department on behalf of the Wyoming Highway Department. Now, with this growth opportunity, we can use our expertise to connect everyone in Wyoming with exceptional, trusted service. We cannot wait to show our neighbors all over the state that we are with them, regardless of county lines.”
Unlike other financial institutions, credit unions like WyHy return their extra revenue to members by offering lower rates on loans, higher rates on deposits and fewer all-around fees.
For more information on WyHy, go online to wyhy.org.
Attorneys recognized in 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America
Best Lawyers recently announced that the Cheyenne law firm of Hirst Applegate, LLP received a Tier 1 ranking in the 2021 Edition of U.S. News Best Lawyers in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor & Employment, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants and Trusts & Estates Law. Tier 2 in Real Estate Law and Tier 3 in Corporate Law.
John J. Metzke was also named the Best Lawyers’ 2021 Cheyenne Trusts and Estates “Lawyer of the Year,” and was also recognized for his work in Business Organizations (including LLC’s and Partnerships), Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Law. Richard Mincer was recognized in the area of Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants. Robert Jarosh was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Education Law, Litigation, Labor and Employment and Products Liability Litigation – Defendants. Billie Addleman was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants and Real Estate Law. Thomas Nicholas III was recognized in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Khale Lenhart was recognized in the area of Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers.
Milestones
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is congratulating two employees on their years of service to the state of Wyoming. The following employees celebrated a milestone work anniversary in July: Cynthia Neibauer, fiscal cashier, Cheyenne headquarters, 20 years; Amanda Roberts, license accounting coordinator, Cheyenne headquarters, 10 years. ... Otis & Bedingfield LLC is proud to announce that Lia Szasz was included in the inaugural edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her work in Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Litigation. Best Lawyers Ones to Watch awards are recognitions given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. The “Ones to Watch” recipients typically have been in practice for five to nine years.