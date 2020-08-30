CHEYENNE
Black Tooth Brewing receives Chamber Beautification Award
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee presented Black Tooth Brewing Company with a Business Beautification Award for their taproom at 520 W. 19th St.
The Sheridan-based brewery is positioned in the heart of Cheyenne’s up-and-coming West Edge. Stephanie Kirby, general manager at Black Tooth Brewing, shared that the building was formerly home to the print shop, Pioneer Printing.
Kirby pointed out that the old brick walls and “Pioneer Printing” logo were saved to preserve as much of downtown Cheyenne’s history as possible.
Early last year, the taproom transformation began. “We totally gutted it back in February of 2019 ... I was looking at an empty space until January of this year,” said Kirby.
Black Tooth Brewing is now a completely transformed space – the mix of repurposed wood paneling and metal work lends to a lively urban interior design. A large garage door extends the brewery outside for those who want to enjoy the fresh Wyoming air. Tall windows line the walls and allow for natural lighting to flood the space. An illuminated stage sits in the far corner to host bands on warm summer nights.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Award recognizes businesses going above and beyond by investing in physical improvements to their location.
Congratulations to the following finalists of the Beautification Award: The BEAST Foundation, Warehouse 21, Dad’s Donuts, Frontier Trampoline Park, Dazbog – Store #39, and Anthony Ortiz – State Farm.
Blue Foundation hosts 19th annual golf tournament benefitting United Way of Laramie County
The Blue Foundation is proud to announce that the 19th annual golf tournament supporting United Way of Laramie County is sold out. The tournament is scheduled to take place Sept. 18 at the Cheyenne Country Club.
“We are so excited to host a safe and fun tournament for local businesses and supporters of United Way Laramie of County,” Melody Fenton, Blue Federal Credit Union public relations specialist, said in a news release. “With so many things being canceled and postponed, we are looking forward to seeing organizations and individuals come out and support one of Cheyenne’s biggest community partners. A big thank you goes out to all or our generous participants that will be playing in and sponsoring this year’s tournament.”
The funds raised from the golf tournament will go directly to United Way of Laramie County. Past tournaments have typically raised more than $20,000 for the nonprofit. The funds then get distributed to organizations around Laramie County that help families, schools and youth. With budgetary strains and other challenges stemming from COVID-19, the funds raised during the tournament will have a higher impact than ever before.
“We are honored to again partner with United Way of Laramie County in helping raise funds for their great organization,” said Bruce Brady, President of Blue Foundation. “Blue Foundation is committed to helping keep our community and people strong, financially stable, and healthy.”
If you want to support Blue Foundation and United Way of Laramie County, you still can buy Ball Drop tickets. The tickets purchase entries into a 50/50 raffle, where all golf balls purchased will be dropped from 100 feet in the air. The ball that lands closest to the target wins 50% of the proceeds from the Ball Drop sales. If interested, go online to bluefoundation.blue/golf.
Hirst Applegate attorneys recognized in the 2021 edition of U.S. News Best Lawyers in America
Best Lawyers recently announced that the Cheyenne law firm of Hirst Applegate, LLP’s Robert C. Jarosh is the 2021 “Lawyer of the Year” for his work in Product Liability Defense Litigation and Billie LM Addleman in the 2021 “Lawyer of the Year” for Real Estate Law.
These are in addition to John J. Metzke Trusts and Estates “Lawyer of the Year” in Cheyenne.
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers.
For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere.