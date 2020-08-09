CHEYENNE
$200,000 donation became $500,000 for COVID-19 relief
Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation have fully funded their $200,000 match for nine critically important nonprofits. The funds, combined with the funds raised from the nonprofits, totaled more than $500,000.
Starting out to do the right thing and living out Blue’s “Do Good” spirit, Blue partnered with nine community-centric nonprofits to turn the $100,000 from Blue FCU and $100,000 from Blue Foundation into over half a million dollars by letting the nonprofits’ own fundraising efforts be matched.
“This was one of the most important and impactful initiatives Blue has ever been a part of. With the unprecedented need in our communities, we wanted to be a leader in giving support and showing we are all in this together,” said Stephanie Teubner, Blue Federal Credit Union President and CEO, in a news release.
“I am beyond proud of the Blue Foundation for supporting this initiative. Our mission is to assist those that need it most, and we accomplished that in a big, bold way with the $200,000 match,” said Bruce Brady, Blue Foundation president of the board.
The nonprofits selected were those that have a track record of serving high-need community members. They were: Realities for Children – Larimer County; ASK – After School for Kids; United Way of Larimer County; United Way of Albany County; United Way of Laramie County; Food Bank of the Rockies; Mile-High United Way-Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund; Denver Health Foundation – COVID-19 Urgent Response Fund; and Mountain Family Center.
The $500,000 in donations that was raised has already started to impact all 10 communities that Blue serves and beyond. The estimated number of people positively impacted by the funds is upwards of 200,000.
Milestones
Special Olympics Wyoming welcomes KieLee Ellsworth as the newest member of the Board of Directors. Ellsworth has been with the Porter, Muirhead, Cornia & Howard CPA firm for five years; she brings an in-depth knowledge of fiscal management and community engagement.