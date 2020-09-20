CHEYENNE
Small Business Administration announces National Small Business Week
The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that National Small Business Week will be Sept. 22-24. Originally scheduled for May 3-9, the annual celebration was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more than 50 years, the president of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.
More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners and others from every state and U.S. territory.
“Wyoming’s Small Businesses, including this year’s National Small Business Week winners, have done an incredible job adapting to the challenges they’ve faced this past year,” Amy Lea, district director of the SBA Wyoming District Office, said in a news release. “The SBA, Wyoming SBDC Network and Wyoming Business Council remain committed to our state’s small business recovery efforts and applaud our entrepreneurs for their toughness and determination during these unprecedented times.”
SBA Wyoming District Office staff, in partnership with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and the Wyoming Business Council, will honor the following businesses during a webinar from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22:
- Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year – Brady Lewis and team, WWC Engineering, Sheridan
- Wyoming Exporter of the Year – Aiden and Jesse Emilo, Rex Specs, Jackson
- Spirit of Wyoming Award – Amber Pollock and family, Backwards Distilling, Casper
Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell, Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines and Wyoming SBDC State Director Jill Kline are scheduled to speak during the event.
The virtual awards ceremony will be open to the public. To attend, register at https://tinyurl.com/yxsj6xyz.
New UW Extension publication examines Wyo. employment changes across 17 years
The University of Wyoming Extension has announced a new publication that analyzes the key components of employment change over 17 years for Wyoming, each of its counties and the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release.
Duane Williams, author of the publication and extension community development specialist, said the publication could help create and retain jobs.
“Analyzing employment change through time can provide key insights to a location’s economic health,” Williams said in the release. “In this report, we study employment change from 2001-17. The analysis of this 17 years and 16 periods of change will hopefully provide meaningful information for local community development efforts in Wyoming counties.”
Evaluating Key Components of Employment Change 2001–17 for the Rocky Mountain Region, Wyoming and its Counties, B-1364, is available in free PDF, HTML or ePub formats at http://bit.ly/wyo-employment-changes.
Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program accepting applications
The Wyoming Department of Agriculture has announced it's now accepting applications for the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program at http://agriculture.wy.gov.
On Sept. 1, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the grant program to provide support for Wyoming meat processing facilities and Wyoming citizens impacted by supply chain disruptions and regional shutdowns of processing facilities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor appropriated $10 million in Federal CARES Act funds to the program, according to a news release.
To facilitate the distribution of funds through this grant quickly, the WDA has prepared a simple and secure process for interested parties to apply. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds have been expended and will be reviewed for accuracy, eligibility and completeness by Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the governor’s office. The program offers grants of up to $500,000 to eligible businesses and funds cannot make up more than 50% of total costs involved with purchases.
For more information, visit http://agriculture.wy.gov/.
Milestones
Wyoming Game and Fish congratulates three employees who celebrated a milestone work anniversary in August: Senior Biologist/Assistant Spawning Coordinator Pete Feck of Pinedale, 30 years; Fish Passage Coordinator Nick Scribner of Lander, 15 years; and New Castle Game Warden Troy Achterhof, 15 years. ... The Wyoming State Bar has announced that Billie L.M. Addleman, who previously served as the bar’s president-elect, has been elected president of its organization. Addleman received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nevada in 2000 and his Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2003. He currently serves as the managing partner at Hirst Applegate in Cheyenne, where he has practiced law since 2004. Addleman succeeds Kelly M. Neville of Laramie.