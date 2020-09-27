CHEYENNE
13 professionals earn their Wyoming Certified Public Manager credential from LCCC
Even through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 professionals from across Cheyenne earned their Wyoming Certified Public Manager credential from Laramie County Community College this month.
This year’s graduates are: Jessica Asbury, Wyoming Department of Family Services; Ilaine Brown, Wyoming Department of Education; Lindsay Conyers, Wyoming Department of Health; Cynthia Fernandez, Wyoming Retirement System; Kristina Funk, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services; Linda Herget, Laramie County Community College; Brian Hickman, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services; Jamin Johnson, Wyoming Department of Health; Star Jones, Wyoming Department of Health; Megan Norfolk, Wyoming Department of Health; Jessie Schaeffer, Wyoming Department of Health; Kalie Spurgas, Wyoming Department of Audit; and Theresa Wessenberg, Wyoming Department of Health.
As part of the graduation and credentialing requirement, all participants were asked to develop and initiate delivery of a project that addresses continuous improvement in their respective organization.
The Certified Public Manager program is designed to develop the critical skills demanded by leaders in public and nonprofit sectors within the state. Competencies addressed include numerous topics such as leading people, developing personal and organizational integrity, systemic integration, and change leadership. This nationally recognized program consists of 11 multi-day sessions in a 12-month period.
LCCC is the only accredited program in Wyoming to offer the Certified Public Manager credential opportunity.
For more information on the program, contact Rhonda Priest at LCCC’s Business Training and Workforce Development office, 307-778-1356 or rpriest@lccc.wy.edu.
Taco John’s hires 30-year industry veteran Greg Miller as new chief operating officer
Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel announced recently that the company has welcomed Greg Miller as its new chief operating officer.
Miller brings 30 years of industry experience to Taco John’s. He spent almost 27 years at McDonald’s in a variety of operations and marketing roles, working in seven different regions across the U.S. Miller then joined Whataburger, where he served as regional director of operations for two years.
Most recently, Miller was division vice president of operations at Jack in the Box, and was responsible for 1,300 restaurants and $1.78 billion in sales, all while leading a team of franchise business directors.
As chief operating officer, Miller will set comprehensive, aggressive goals to increase restaurant operations performance, sales growth and guest traffic, according to a news release. He will benchmark operational performance against industry standards and lead the team to creating a differentiated experience for Taco John’s guests in a competitive restaurant segment.
Cheyenne’s Billie Addleman elected as president of the Wyoming State Bar
The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that Billie LM Addleman, an attorney from Cheyenne, has been elected president of the organization.
Addleman succeeds Kelly M. Neville of Laramie.
Addleman received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nevada in 2000 and his Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2003. He currently serves as the Managing Partner at Hirst Applegate, where he has practiced law since 2004.
His practice is focused primarily in civil litigation, including professional liability, commercial litigation, real estate litigation and professional licensing. He currently serves on the University of Wyoming College of Law Advisory Committee and the Laramie County Community College Paralegal Advisory Committee.
He and his wife, Brandi Monger, who is also an attorney, have lived in Cheyenne for 17 years.
Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program accepting applications
The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program at http://agriculture.wy.gov.
On Sept. 1, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program to provide support for Wyoming meat processing facilities and citizens impacted by supply chain disruptions and regional shut-downs of processing facilities resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency. The governor has appropriated $10 million in federal CARES Act funds to the program.
To facilitate the distribution of funds through this grant as quickly as possible, the WDA has prepared a simple, secure process for interested parties to apply, according to a news release. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds have been expended and will be reviewed for accuracy, eligibility and completeness by Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the Governor’s Office.
The program offers grants of up to $500,000 to eligible businesses, and funds cannot make up more than 50% of total costs involved with purchases.
New UW Extension publication examines employment changes across a 17-year period
A new publication from the University of Wyoming Extension analyzes the key components of employment change over 17 years for Wyoming, each of its counties and the Rocky Mountain region.
The publication could help create and retain jobs, said Duane Williams, author of the publication and extension community development specialist, in a news release.
“Analyzing employment change through time can provide key insights to a location’s economic health,” Williams said. “In this report, we study employment change from 2001 to 2017. The analysis of this 17 years and 16 periods of change will hopefully provide meaningful information for local community development efforts in Wyoming counties.”
“Evaluating Key Components of Employment Change 2001–2017 for the Rocky Mountain Region, Wyoming, and its Counties,” B-1364, is available in free pdf, HTML or ePub formats at http://bit.ly/wyo-employment-changes.