CHEYENNE
First Interstate Bank to host companywide Volunteer Day on Sept. 9
First Interstate Bank, a $16.4 billion community bank with more than 150 branches across six states, is hosting its third annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 9. As part of this philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations will close at noon that day, giving employees paid time to volunteer in their communities.
More than 2,100 First Interstate volunteers from across the company will support approximately 270 separate nonprofit organizations through more than 315 service projects. Recognizing the unique challenges to hosting this year’s Volunteer Day event, employees may volunteer onsite at organizations where it is safe to do so at a social distance. Additional options allow employees to volunteer remotely – from their home, from the bank or virtually by hosting webinars/financial education seminars.
Service projects include, but are not limited to, financial literacy trainings, building hygiene kits, preparing food boxes for home deliveries, weeding and harvesting gardens, chopping firewood and sewing face masks.
Locally, First Interstate employees in Cheyenne will participate in four service projects, supporting organizations including Safe Harbor (helping with outdoor maintenance projects) and Habitat for Humanity ReStore (helping to paint the storefront of their new location), among others.
Holland & Hart Wyoming attorneys named to 2021 Best Lawyers in America
Holland & Hart has announced that nine of the firm’s Wyoming attorneys have been recognized in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
In addition, Thomas Sansonetti received Best Lawyers’ “Lawyer of the Year“ recognition in one of his practice areas in Cheyenne, environmental law. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated market area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year,” making this accolade particularly significant.
Best Lawyers has published its list for more than three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in good standing.
2021 Best Lawyers in Cheyenne:
- Bradley Cave: Employment Law-Management; Labor Law-Management
- Patrick Day: Commercial Litigation; Litigation-Environmental
- Walter Eggers III: Administrative/Regulatory Law
- Matt Micheli: Government Relations Practice
- Jack Palma II: Energy Law; Environmental Law; Litigation-Environmental; Natural Resources Law
- Thomas Sansonetti: Environmental Law; Government Relations Practice; Native American Law; Oil and Gas Law. Sansonetti was named the Best Lawyers 2021 Environmental Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Regional Health System staffer earns cHAP designation
Molly Bridenstine, a health care administrative professional with Cheyenne Regional Health System, has been awarded the Certified Healthcare Administrative Professional (cHAP) designation by the Association for Healthcare Administrative Professionals (AHCAP), the largest society dedicated to the development and recognition of health care executive assistants.
Bridenstine serves as Cheyenne Regional’s administrative and governance support manager, and as executive assistant to the system’s president and chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and board of trustees.
Administrative professionals who receive cHAP designation have met stringent requirements in education, direct professional experience and areas of professional development, and have completed the cHAP examination, demonstrating comprehensive knowledge of substantive skills that provide value and distinction in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Designees also subscribe to a strict code of ethics, have access to the latest technology and are specialists in competencies that are considered vital to their profession.
Bridenstine has been a member of AHCAP for three years and has been employed by the Cheyenne Regional Health System for 15 years. At Cheyenne Regional, Bridenstine has been a member of the Employee Advisory Board and an administrative assistant group. She also serves on the planning committee for the Laramie County Chapter for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and is a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association.
Kristin Lee joins Brownstein’s Cheyenne government relations team
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has further expanded its Cheyenne office with the addition of Kristin Lee as a shareholder. Lee adds to the firm’s growing state government relations presence in Wyoming. The firm added shareholder Neal Tomlinson at the beginning of the year.
“Kristin is a well-known, well-respected attorney and advocate in Wyoming. Her many years of experience working with the Wyoming Legislature will make a great addition to our growing office in Cheyenne,” said Doug Friednash, chair of the firm’s State & Local Legislation & Policy Group, in a news release.
Lee has more than 30 years of Wyoming government relations experience and has done extensive work in telecommunications policy. She draws on her previous public sector experience to counsel clients on regulatory and government affairs issues. As director of regulatory and legislative affairs at CenturyLink in Wyoming, she managed all of the cases and filings in front of the Wyoming Public Service Commission, and lobbied on telecommunications bills, tax bills and any other legislation that touched rights of way, municipal entry and One Call issues.
Before working in the telecommunications industry, Lee served as a commissioner of the Public Service Commission of Wyoming. She held hearings, decided complex cases, decided rulemakings, and initiated legislation on telecommunications, electricity and gas issues in Wyoming. She also held the position of senior assistant attorney general for the state of Wyoming, where she was responsible for all appellate work before the district courts and the Wyoming Supreme Court, as well as legal advice on rulemakings, legislation, decisions for cases and administrative procedures.
Lee received her J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law and her B.A. from Lewis and Clark College.