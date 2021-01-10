CHEYENNE
Game and Fish congratulates employees on anniversaries
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is congratulating nine employees on their years of service to the state of Wyoming.
The following employees celebrated a milestone work anniversary in December:
Chip Moller – Superintendent, Boulder Fish Rearing Station – 25 years
Zach Turnbull – Large carnivore biologist, Pinedale – 15 years
Sean Bibbey – Lands branch chief, Cheyenne – 10 years
Jerome Espinoza – IT database administrator, Cheyenne – 10 years
Troy Tobiasson – Access Yes coordinator, Sheridan – 10 years
Kristen DaVanon – Game warden, Laramie – Five years
Justin Dodd – Game warden, Kaycee – Five years
Mitch Renteria – Game warden, Riverton – Five years
Rob Shipe – Game warden, Medicine Bow – Five years
WyHy closes out year by donating more than $40K
There’s no doubt that 2020 brought unique challenges to communities throughout Wyoming, which is why WyHy Federal Credit Union stepped up to provide more than $40,000 in support of local charitable organizations during the year.
As a community-focused institution, WyHy’s staff saw its fundraising efforts as an opportunity to make a big impact across a wide spectrum of causes. From giving the equivalent of 73,772 meals to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to teaming up with other credit unions to build a Habitat for Humanity home for a Laramie County veteran, these efforts contributed directly to the welfare of residents living in Cheyenne, Casper and beyond.
Instead of merely donating sums of cash, the credit union’s leadership created a network of different fundraising resources to offer year-round relief. More than $5,600 in fees accrued as part of the Skip-A-Pay program were given to fund food bank initiatives. Staff also participated in the Susan G. Komen Foundation Run to raise $1,294 for breast cancer research. Quarterly donations were made through Clothing For A Cause, which allows team members to dress casually two Wednesdays each month in exchange for a $5 donation – and at the end of each quarter, one team member selects an organization to receive these funds. This year’s recipients included Black Dog Animal Rescue, The Justice Project Wyoming, COMEA shelter and Joshua Storehouse & Distribution Center.
Recently, WyHy wrapped up its final charitable effort of 2020: the Adopt-A-Family program, which offers extra support during the holidays for families in need of help in Casper and Cheyenne. This year, WyHy staff members raised $3,009 to buy gifts and Christmas dinner for two families with 11 children in total.
Cheyenne OBGYN welcomes new certified nurse midwife
Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Anna Lee, APRN, CNM to its team.
Cheyenne OBGYN, located at 2301 House Ave., Suite 400, provides care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages.
Lee brings nearly two decades of experience caring for women in their child-bearing years to Cheyenne OBGYN. She has a special interest in comprehensive prenatal care and delivery, prenatal genetic screening, lactation, helping women who have difficulty conceiving and difficult menses. Lee received her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington.