CHEYENNE
Meridian Trust opens another Cheyenne branch north of mall
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union recently opened its third branch in Cheyenne, at 1602 Prairie Ave., just north of the Frontier Mall in the shopping center with Lowe’s and Kohl’s.
The Cheyenne North branch was built to offer added convenience to serve people who live, work and commute in the northern section of the capital city, according to a news release from the credit union.
The new branch will be able to assist with new account openings, auto loans, mortgages and more. It features an attractive lobby that incorporates an open floor plan and convenient drive-thru lanes that include both ATMs and ITMs (Interactive Teller Machines).
Due to COVID-19, Meridian Trust is not hosting a traditional grand opening for the branch. However, the community is invited to visit the branch and take advantage of a wide range of financial products and services. The health and safety of the community is the credit union’s top priority, and current social distancing guidelines will be followed.
UW, CWC collaborate to offer Entrepreneur Essentials course
A six-week program offered by Central Wyoming College and the University of Wyoming beginning Jan. 29 will provide Wyoming residents with knowledge and tools to be successful entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur Essentials (e2), with face-to-face and virtual components, is an intensive education program in which participants will learn the key frameworks and tools, and answer essential questions, to effectively launch or grow their businesses.
This program can help entrepreneurs move from the idea stage to working on a prototype or selling a completed product or service.
The program is a collaboration involving CWC and UW’s College of Business and College of Engineering and Applied Science. It’s based on the highly successful Start-Up Intensive, a 10-week program hosted in Jackson, which has trained more than 140 Wyoming entrepreneurs over the last six years.
The hybrid format of the course offers bookended on-site instruction the weekends of Jan. 29 and March 12 in Riverton and Casper, with intervening virtual components. This format encourages participants to connect face-to-face at the beginning and the end of the course, and allows for participation across Wyoming. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unpredictable nature of Wyoming’s winters, entrepreneurs have the option to join 100% virtually.
Some 77% of the SUI program’s graduates are still operating their businesses after three years, and 20% of those graduates have raised significant private investment capital. Additionally, 82% of last year’s e2 participants made demonstrable progress and moved from the idea stage to working on a prototype or selling a completed product.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 27. More detailed information regarding the course and registration is available at www.cwc.edu/essentials/. For more information, email Lynne McAuliffe at lmcaulif@cwc.edu or Peter Scott at pscott5@uwyo.edu.
HobbyTown Cheyenne store closing due to owners’ retirement
After more than 10 years of serving southeast Wyoming, HobbyTown Cheyenne is closing its doors.
“It’s been a great run, and we hate to shut down, but the lease has run out, and we felt it was a good time to retire,” Scott Binning, one of the owners, said in a news release. Binning said they made attempts to sell the business and nothing happened.
HobbyTown has been the area’s largest radio control car and plane hobby outlet, along with many other hobbies, such as model trains, plastic models, games, rockets and puzzles.
The store will begin an inventory reduction sale on Jan. 18, with the projected close of business by the end of February.