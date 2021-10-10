2021 Wyoming Safety & Workforce Summit to be held virtually Oct. 20
CHEYENNE – Michelle Rozen, America’s top expert on leading change, will deliver the keynote address at the 2021 Wyoming Safety and Workforce Summit on Oct. 20.
The theme of this year’s summit is “Agents of Change,” and the summit will be presented virtually. There is no cost to attend this year’s summit.
In addition to Rozen’s powerful strategies for leading change, this year’s summit will feature breakout sessions that will give businesses and their employees the tools they need to not simply survive the pandemic, but to thrive during the recovery. Sessions include discussions of how companies and individuals can capitalize on cryptocurrency and blockchain initiatives; use safety enhancement programs to save money, elevate productivity and increase loyalty; explore the opportunities afforded by net-zero and low-carbon energy; combat burnout in a post-pandemic world; increase both physical and cyber safety in teleworking and remote work locations; and learn about the many factors influencing the worker shortage we’ve been witnessing over the past 18 months.
There are still sponsorship and vendor opportunities available, as well. To learn more about sponsorships or virtual vendor booths, email DWS-Communications@wyo.gov.
Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Department honored with multiple awards
CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department has been recognized by the Wyoming Planning Association (Wyopass) and the Western Planner Organization for their work in 2020 and 2021.
At the Sept. 24 Wyopass Fall Conference in Casper, the department brought home five total awards.
Wyopass 2021 Awards:
Planning Project of the Year award for creation of the Urban Renewal Authority and related studies and plans
Planner of the Year award to Mark Christensen
New Professional of the Year award to Connor White
Planning Commissioner of the Year award to Planning Commission Chair, Philip Griggs
The Western Planner Award:
2020 Kenneth G. Waido Award for Planning Team of the Year for notable joint efforts as a planning team
The city’s Planning and Development Department has won the past two Wyopass Planner of the Year awards. In 2020, Seth Lloyd was recognized as the Wyopass Planner of the Year. Department Director Charles Bloom was also recipient of the award in 2016.
The department is responsible for long-range city planning and transportation planning. The development section coordinates the city’s development review process. The department also works in conjunction and oversees the following city boards: Board of Adjustment, Historic Preservation Board, Planning Commission and the Urban Renewal Authority (URA) Board.
Wyopass is a statewide organization that was created in 1971 and is comprised of professional and laymen planners who are involved in planning activities. The Association was formed for the purposes of advocating planning programs, to preserve the quality of life in Wyoming, to facilitate coordination and cooperation between planners, and to provide continuing education opportunities.
Meridian Trust North Star Foundation raises $20,000 during Flags for Heroes fundraiser
CHEYENNE – Hundreds of American flags were flown in honor of heroes near and far during the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation’s second annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser in September.
This fundraiser gave community members an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones, recognize our military, and show appreciation to first responders and health care workers – a total of 296 heroes were honored. More than $20,000 was raised – $10,000 of which was presented to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger.
The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is an independent 501©3 nonprofit charitable organization founded to provide assistance and support in our communities. It aspires to fund and celebrate local nonprofit causes that make communities shine as bright as the North Star itself.
Milestone
Victor Hernandez has joined the ACLU of Wyoming as the legal assistant for the immigrants’ rights project. As legal assistant, Hernandez supports the work of the immigration staff attorney. He conducts research, manages legal intake, documents case activity, communicates with clients in both English and Spanish, and more. Prior to joining the ACLU, Hernandez was a social work student intern for the Family and Child Legal Advocacy Clinic at the University of Wyoming College of Law in Laramie. There he worked closely with the clinic director and student attorneys to provide free legal representation to individuals with family law matters. He also assisted the clinic in translating legal documents and interpreting to clients whose primary language was Spanish. Hernandez also has experience as the family support specialist for Teton Behavior Therapy in Jackson and as a site coordinator for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Wyoming’s afterschool program.