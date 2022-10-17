Soda ash producer plans project in southwest Wyoming
A company that calls itself the largest natural soda ash producer said it plans a project in southwest Wyoming.
The project is near the business’ Pacific Soda project, according to a Wednesday announcement from WE Soda Ltd. The new project will “be powered utilizing available renewable energy investment opportunities.” It mentioned plans to use solar, wind and solar steam energy sources.
The site was described as being export focused in nature and “targeting production before 2030.” Speaking by phone on Friday, representatives described the location as being near Green River.
Oguz Erkan is the CEO of Ciner US, which is affiliated with WE Soda, and he spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. He estimated the forthcoming operations could eventually employ some 300 people in permanent jobs. He said the company could invest between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in the operation.
It will use “a closed system for extraction using recycled water, and an already permitted port terminal for product exportation,” Erkan said in the written statement. Also in the release, Erkan said “WE Soda will enable and improve Wyoming’s natural soda ash to compete on a global scale that to date has been unrealized.”
Speaking by phone, the executive said the project is some 10 miles southwest of the city of Green River and about 15 miles south of Granger.
UW, Wyo. SBDC plan Tuesday webinar on networking
The University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network are hosting a Tuesday webinar on networking, it was announced this past week.
“Networking 101 for Small-Business Owners” will go from 11 a.m.-noon, according to a Tuesday news release from UW.
“Small-business owners also will learn strategies for connecting with potential clients, customers, peers and mentors,” the release said. “Participants are asked to come prepared to ask questions and share their own networking tips in this conversational webinar.”
The virtual event will include Bridget Manley, the vice president and chief learning officer of Ascendant Design and Training in Laramie, and Daniel Patterson, a software systems developer for the same company. The event itself is free.
Register online at wyomingsbdc.org/events/networking-101-for-small-business-owners.
For more information, contact Maureen Johnson, the CARES Act recovery program manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
UW, Wyoming SBDC plan Tuesday event in Cheyenne
Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network plan another event for this coming Tuesday. This is an in-person workshop in Cheyenne, according to a UW announcement from this past Tuesday.
During the event, UW said, “John Privette will discuss the basics of starting a business. ... Privette, Wyoming SBDC Network regional director for Laramie and Goshen counties, will cover the development of a business model, legal structure options and the reality of startup financing.”
This will take place from 6-7 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
This is in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Registration is free and can be done online at wyomingsbdc.org/events/start-your-own-business-4.
The contact is Maureen Johnson, from the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
Milestones
Mark Kocer has been hired by Taco John’s as the company’s chief operations officer, the fast/casual-food restaurant owner and franchiser announced this past week.
The COO joins the Cheyenne-based company from Arby’s, where he was a division vice president. However, he will not be working primarily in Cheyenne.
Kocer instead will be based out of the Taco John’s Restaurant Support Center in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The company recently opened this location “to transition its operating, marketing and finance functions to the Twin Cities,” noted a news release Monday.
The newly hired executive “will oversee Taco John’s day-to-day operations, assist with its expansion plans and technological upgrades and serve as a mentor,” according to the announcement.