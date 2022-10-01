UW President Seidel adds Kyne in chief-of-staff-type role
Kelsey Kyne is joining University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel’s leadership team later this month.
Kyne, who will become a special assistant to the president, is a former leader at various universities in the U.S. South.
Seidel created Kyne’s position to replace the UW chief of staff position, which was used by previous presidents, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin told the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“I’ve been fortunate to be able to work in many areas in colleges and universities,” Kyne said in an interview. “(I) saw the confluence coming together in this role … that was extremely attractive to me. I felt from the moment I read the job description that I have the skillset to help the university.”
In her new position at UW, Kyne will focus on supporting Seidel in working toward his plans to modernize the university and to make the school more digital, entrepreneurial, inclusive and interdisciplinary.
Kyne will not propose changes immediately, and will take time to listen to stakeholders to understand what challenges they are facing and how she can help, she said. “I recognize that I’m a bit of an outsider at this point, and one of the best things I can do for my and the university’s long-term success is to spend time learning and listening."
Business expo to be held Oct. 11 at Little America in Cheyenne
A business expo is being held in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Little America Hotel and Resort, it was announced this past week.
"We’ll be tailgating for business from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with 75 local businesses. Get your Game Plan ready to shop local this year by speaking with the people behind your local businesses both large and small," said the announcement.
The gathering is being put on by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. A listing on the chamber's website says admission is "free to the business public." See cheyennechamber.chambermaster.com/events.
The expo will be held at Little America's Grand Ballroom.
Milestones
Some Cheyenne residents were among the unsuccessful applicants who had sought to be named as the interim secretary of state, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's reporting and to a list released to journalists this past week by the Wyoming Republican Party.
The applicants were: Karl Allred from Evanston; R. Mark Armstrong of Centennial; Bob Ferguson, Meeteetse; Marti Halverson from Etna; John Holtz, Laramie; Pete Illoway, Cheyenne; Jennifer James, Green River, who withdrew from the race; Mary Lankford, Pinedale; Janet Marschner, Cheyenne; Bryan Miller, Sheridan; and Patrick Miller, who has worked for a state government office that is based in Cheyenne.
At a state GOP meeting last Saturday in Pavillion, Allred, Halverson and Bryan Miller were picked for the party to put forward to Gov. Mark Gordon to select as the interim secretary of state. On Thursday, Gordon's office announced he had selected Allred.
Allred likely will serve until early January, when the choice of voters would be sworn in. That person is likely to be state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper.
n
Kris Mitchell has been named the Wyoming State Fair's assistant general manager, the organization has announced. "Growing up in rodeo and ranching, Kris has dipped her toes into every corner of the rodeo and ranch pool."
On Sept. 16, Mitchell started her new position, the fair said on Monday. Previously the exhibits supervisor, Mitchell has worked there for three years and was described as having had "her first public relations job in the rodeo industry in 1990."
Now, she will help oversee sponsorships, contracting, hiring judges and year-round events, the organization said. "Her goal in the new position is to help showcase youth exhibitors in the Wyoming State Fair."
n
Kai Schon, who has been an elections official in the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office, says he is not leaving right away.
In a previous LinkedIn post, he had suggested he was looking to leave the office. At least one other official had also exited in the wake of the primary election win by state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who had voiced concern about election integrity.
In a more recent post, Schon wrote to thank "everyone for your support and the numerous opportunities you've shared with me already. My plan is to stay onboard through the general election, and then I'll be more aggressive in my search. Please continue to keep me in mind as you become aware of other opportunities where I could make a difference."
On Friday, Secretary of State's Office Election Division Director Schon noted he plans to "be out of the office by January 3rd, 2023 at the latest," in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Jan. 3 is when Gray is likely to take over.
"I plan on being in the SOS Office through the General Election and the State Canvassing Board Meeting," Schon wrote in his email. "How much time past the canvassing board meeting depends on the opportunities that present themselves."