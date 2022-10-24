New Pinnacle Bank branch opens near LCCC campus
A new bank branch is opening locally, it was announced this past week.
Pinnacle Bank said its south Cheyenne location will have a grand opening event on Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with an open house. The building is located off of East College Drive, across from Laramie County Community College, at 1700 Goodnight Trail. The new bank branch opened in September, a representative said in a brief interview Friday.
Pinnacle Bank has had a branch here since 1999, “with a North branch on Dell Range Boulevard and their former South branch on South Greeley Highway,” according to its news release. Per the corporate website, the new location’s lobby is open during business hours on weekdays, with a drive-thru also open for limited hours on Saturdays.
The company says it is family owned and has 11 locations throughout the state.
Transportation Commission awards $56M in contracts
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $56-plus million in contracts to companies in the state for several Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects, during the panel’s business meeting this past Thursday.
All of these projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.
An $8.76 million bid goes to Sundance-based Croell Inc. for milling, paving, bridge rehabilitation and other such work on about six miles of Interstate 90 in Campbell County. Meanwhile, Mountain Construction Co., based in Lovell, was awarded a $5.94 million bid for paving, grading, milling and other such work on five miles of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in Park County.
More locally, Cheyenne-based Knife River got a $5.02 million contract for paving, milling, chip seal and such on almost 10 miles of U.S. Highway 30 in Albany County.
Some $4.95 million could be paid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC. This is for paving, milling, bridge rehabilitation, chip seal, sidewalk work, curb and gutter work along some six miles of U.S. 26 and 287 and Wyoming 789 in Fremont County.
Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. in Sheridan was awarded $186,719 for work on a short stretch of U.S. 191 in Sublette County.
For all of the above plans, the contracted completion date is Oct. 31, 2023, according to a Friday announcement from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Another firm headquartered in Cheyenne, Reiman Corp., stands to get $10.61 million. The project is for “structure replacement, concrete surfacing, grading, paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter and other work” at the Curtis Street interchange of Interstate 80 in Albany County.
The commission gave a $5.58 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, bridge rehabilitation, grading and milling on some four miles of Wyoming 70 and 789 in Carbon County. Both this and Reiman’s project are due to be wrapped up by June 30, 2024.
Croell could receive $15.17 million for paving, grading, bridge rehabilitation and other work on 5 miles of I-90 in Crook County. The completion date is set for Oct. 31, 2024.
WYDOT projects typically go to the lowest bidder. This past week’s meeting saw an average of about 2 1/2 bids per project.
Yellowstone National Park visits fell in September
Yellowstone National Park reported having 567,587 recreational visits in September, 36% less than September 2021.
However, last year had “the most-visited September on record,” according to a Monday news release from the oldest U.S. national park. “So far in 2022, the park has hosted 3,014,569 recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.”
According to data from the National Park Service that the Wyoming Tribune Eagle accessed online on Friday, Yellowstone had a total of 741,690 visits last month. That represents a year-over-year decline of 28%.
On June 13, all entrances were closed due to historic flooding, and all visitors were evacuated, the park noted. “The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September.”
Indeed, the NPS data reports zeroes in its “special use data” category for statistics on each of the North and Northeast gates at the park over the month of September.
Milestones
Anthony Ornelas of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate has been named the temporary director of the OCA. This follows longtime state consumer advocate Bryce Freeman having previously retired.
Ornelas was appointed as the office’s interim administrator, he said in an interview this past week. His permanent job title has been deputy administrator.
Gov. Mark Gordon has not yet nominated anyone to succeed Freeman on a permanent basis, Ornelas said, and a spokesperson for the governor confirmed this on Friday. They both said that the state Senate would need to approve such a nomination.
The appointment of Ornelas as interim administrator was made last month, and Freeman’s last day in the permanent job was Sept. 2, said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s spokesperson.
n
Wyoming Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto has been elected by members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture as NASDA’s 2022-23 president, his own agency noted this past week.
The association said Miyamoto will host the group’s 2023 annual meeting, which next year will be here in Cheyenne.
Miyamoto was elected at NASDA’s 2022 annual meeting, held in late September in Saratoga Springs, New York.
The next annual meeting, to be in Cheyenne, is likely to be on Sept. 10-14 at Little America’s local property, a spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday.
No venue or specific location in Cheyenne had been listed on NASDA’s website for its 2023 meeting. (An online description indicated that gathering may extend until Sept. 14 instead of ending on Sept. 13 and that the event could start on Sept. 10, not the 11th.)
NASDA did not immediately provide further details on Friday.