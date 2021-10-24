Pinnacle Bank breaks ground on new building in south Cheyenne
With a family-owned banking heritage dating back more than eight decades, Pinnacle Bank has broken ground in Cheyenne for its new, state-of-the-art south branch, to be completed mid-2022.
“Pinnacle Bank has a long history of serving the financial needs of Cheyenne,” said Matt Behrends, regional president, in a news release. “This new building creates greater opportunities to fulfill our mission of providing the best service and products to our growing customer base and community.”
Pinnacle Bank’s new branch location will be easily accessible; conveniently located off a main thoroughfare, at 1700 Goodnight Trail, bordering College Drive and across from Laramie County Community College. It will feature three wide, drive-up teller lanes and a drive-up, deposit-capable ATM.
Pinnacle Bank’s current south branch in Cheyenne is located at 1501 S. Greeley Highway, and will continue to provide full banking services until the new building is completed in the future.
Wyoming Economic Development Association elects new membersThe Wyoming Economic Development Association board elections were held in September, adding three new members to the board: Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS; Kevin Kershisnik, executive director of IDEA Inc.; and Mike Howe, community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy.
The WEDA board also elected the following officers, who will serve for one year: Phil Christopherson, Energy Capital Economic Development, president; Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power, vice president; Kayla McDonald, Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, secretary; and Kevin Kershisnik, Executive Director of IDEA Inc., treasurer.
The following WEDA board members make up the remaining roster: John Marshall, president at Golden Shovel Agency; Andy Gramlich, Lander Economic Development Association; and Lisa Miller, CEO Goshen Economic Development. Josh Durrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council; Ron Gullberg, Strategic Partnerships Manager for the Wyoming Business Council; Robin Sessions Cooley, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services; and Heidi Peterson, director of the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce, serve as non-voting ex-officio members of the board.
Established in 1985, WEDA is a nonprofit professional association representing over 165 economic development members and organizations, in addition to thousands of Wyoming businesses who support economic development through their local economic development groups. WEDA supports its members with the necessary tools used to create, retain and expand jobs, attract and grow businesses, and develop a skilled workforce. WEDA offers professional development scholarships, training conferences, newsletters and publications, a reference library, list-serves, networking opportunities, a website, and advocacy efforts. For more information, visit www.wyomingeda.org.
High West and partners donate $30,000 to Kimball Hospital
On Oct. 15, High West Energy presented the Kimball Hospital Foundation with a check for $30,000, moving the Foundation closer to its goal of building a new hospital in Kimball.
The $30,000 donation is part of a team effort between High West Energy, Basin Electric Cooperative and CoBank. Basin and CoBank increased their charitable matching programs this year to $10,000, and both immediately agreed to match a $10,000 donation from High West.
In August, the High West Energy Board of Directors voted unanimously to make the $10,000 donation from the cooperative’s unclaimed fund. This account holds money that High West attempted to return to members through its patronage dividend program. When members don’t claim the money, it goes into an account that can only be used to support local organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life in the communities served by High West.
Kimball Health Services has been developing plans to replace the 70-year-old hospital, and they hope to break ground next year. While the original hospital has served a vital purpose, it allows the hospital virtually no space to grow to meet current demand or to meet an ever-increasing standard of care. The hospital has received generous support from donors throughout the region.
UW’s IMPACT 307 to host Lunch and Learn series webinar
IMPACT 307, a University of Wyoming program, will host “Researching Your Customers and Competitors,” a new Lunch and Learn series webinar, Wednesday from noon-1 p.m.
Michael Lambert, program manager, and Nicholas Giraldo, a market researcher, both with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network’s Market Research Center, will present the webinar. It will provide an introductory understanding of market research strategies for Wyoming businesses. The session will be an interactive discussion where the participants can ask questions.
Lambert specializes in providing Wyoming businesses with access to advanced marketing information that was previously available only to a few of the largest corporations. His expertise also includes marketing, product management, product development, international trade and exporting. Giraldo specializes in digital marketing and search engine optimization.
The IMPACT 307 Lunch and Learn series is designed to introduce new and existing entrepreneurs to a wide range of business topics. The hourlong educational sessions are held once a month and presented via Zoom. To register for the webinar, go to https://uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T39nBg7ISuW0rYPh3nv6eA.
IMPACT 307, with locations in Casper, Laramie and Sheridan, is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive. For additional information, call 307-766-6395 or go to www.IMPACT307.org.
Milestones
Laramie County Library System’s Lori Lewis recently celebrated her 20-year anniversary with the organization, where she serves as the readers’ advisory librarian and assistant manager for Circulation and Branch Services. Lewis began working at the library in October 2001 as a part-time reference desk assistant and was promoted to assistant manager of Circulation and Branch Services in 2002. Lori received her Master of Library Science Degree in 2007 from Texas Women’s University, at which time she was appointed as the readers’ advisory librarian.