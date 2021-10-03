Meridian Trust Named ‘Credit Union of the Year’ by MWCUA
CHEYENNE – Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has been selected as “Credit Union of the Year” for 2021 by the Mountain West Credit Union Association (MWCUA).
Meridian Trust was recognized as the top credit union in the largest category ($500 million in assets and above).
Meridian Trust was chosen for its financial strength and performance; new and improved services to members; new activities and programs; innovation; and legislative and grassroots advocacy. The credit union has demonstrated success in all of these areas this year, according to a news release, with activities that have included donating tens of thousands of dollars to provide much-needed support to local causes, such as veterans, children and women’s organizations.
Meridian Trust’s successes include the opening of new branches in different states; and initiating a digital-first technological environment for its members that includes an upgraded mobile app, an interactive website and development of a new online banking experience that includes putting credit scores and financial education at members’ fingertips.
Meridian Trust FCU is led by CEO Kim Withers, with more than 100 employees, and branches located in three states – Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado. The credit union recently announced a proposed merger with Nebraska-based Western Heritage Federal Credit Unions and was also recently named the “Best Credit Union in the State” by Forbes.
Chamber luncheon Tuesday to honor Jim and Peggy Hearne
CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will honor Jim and Peggy Hearne on Tuesday by inducting them into its Circle of Champions.
The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Cost is $27 for Chamber members and $32 for non-members. For tickets, call 307-638-3388 or email info@cheyennechamber.org.
Each October, the Chamber inducts core community leaders into its prestigious Circle of Champions, honoring those who have tooled and crafted the community in which we live.
Chamber announces slate of candidates for Board of Directors
CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Nominating Committee has announced the slate of candidates for the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
The election will commence at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Chamber’s Circle of Champions luncheon and will be conducted electronically.
Nominees are:
Katye Brown, attorney, Woodhouse Roden & Nethercott, LLC
Jim Casey, president, Halladay Motors
Sam Galeotos, owner, The Metropolitan Restaurant
David Pope, president, DAPCPA Pope & Jackson Inc.
Joe Schaffer, president, Laramie County Community College
If you have any questions, contact Dale Steenbergen at dales@cheyennechamber.org or 307-638-3388.
Blue Federal Credit Union pays off $70,000 in members’ loans
CHEYENNE – In celebration of 70 years of serving more than 100,000 members worldwide, Blue Federal Credit Union has paid off five randomly selected members’ loans totaling $70,000.
The winners were announced live Sept. 15 at a press conference at Blue World Headquarters in Cheyenne. The event was the culmination of a three-month campaign in which 6,469 members and 6,723 loans qualified for the promotion. To qualify, a loan had to be taken out through Blue by a member in good standing with the credit union starting June 8 until the end of August 2021.
The loan payoff amounts ranged from $5,216.54 to more than $23,000. Two cars, two motorcycles and a personal loan were paid down or paid off during the campaign.
Cyber threats facing the state among topics at virtual Wyo. Cybersecurity Conference
LARAMIE – Cyber scams costing Wyoming millions of dollars and the challenges of protecting the state’s infrastructure are among the topics being examined during the 2021 Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 6-8.
The virtual event, produced by the CyberWyoming Alliance in collaboration with the Federal Business Council, is open to the public and free to higher education, K-12, and government organizations and members. For the full agenda, and to register for the conference, visit www.cyberwyoming.org/conference/. POST, CPE, and PTSB credits are available to attendees.
Wednesday morning, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will welcome conference participants and review cybersecurity issues facing the state. He will be followed by Mikki Munson, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resiliency Program Manager.
Notable speakers include cyberpsychology researcher Erik Huffman, founder of Handshake Leadership; Mark Pepper, Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems executive director; Greg White, Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security director at the University of Texas San Antonio; and Jane Ginn, Cyber Resilience Institute, and other national security experts.
Local Wyoming law enforcement from Hot Springs County, Sheridan County, City of Casper and City of Cheyenne will be featured in a panel on cyber and other scams. The panel is hosted by the Cybercrime Support Network and includes representatives of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office and AARP.
The conference will be broadcast online each day from 8 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Each day has a different theme.
Maverik guests raise more than $255,000 for hunger relief
SALT LAKE CITY – Maverik guests were especially kind this summer, rounding up their cash transactions to the nearest dollar at Maverik stores across 11 states. Generous customer donations raised $255,348 that will be donated to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
The funds will strengthen Maverik’s $180,767 donation to Feeding America in Feb. from its last “Round Up” campaign, and its direct donation in January of $150,000, totaling $586,115 donated in 2021.
Milestones
Matt Ashby, AICP CUD, has been promoted to manager of the western operations of professional consulting firm Ayres’ Development Services Division. Ashby manages Ayres’ planning, landscape architecture and environmental efforts in the West and provides planning services on projects nationwide. His urban planning expertise complements Ayres’ engineering, architectural, geospatial and environmental services. He is based in Cheyenne.
HealthWorks Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of its new chief executive officer, Tracy Woodhouse Brosius. Brosius assumed responsibilities on Sept. 13. Brosius is a highly experienced, successful and well-regarded business leader with more than 27 years of management and leadership experience. Before joining HealthWorks, she was the Director of Finance and Business Operations for the Wyoming PACE program. HealthWorks, established in 2005 is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center.
The Wyoming Senior Olympics Board of Directors recently hired the organization’s first executive director. De Shann Schinkel of Rawlins takes the helm to assist the board with both the summer and winter Wyoming Senior Games. Cheyenne resident Bill Stone stepped down from his position as president, but remains on the Board of Directors. Taking up the gavel is Cheyenne resident Skip Arnold, who had served as vice president. Elected as vice president is Joe Dedic of Casper. Other officers, also from Cheyenne, are Gay Woodhouse as treasurer and Carmen Boyd as secretary.
From staff reports