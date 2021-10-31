Wyoming’s top workforce efforts recognized at 2021 summit
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and its partners honored four Wyoming employers that have demonstrated excellence in workforce practices on Oct. 20.
The awards ceremony took place during the 2021 Wyoming Safety and Workforce Summit, a joint effort between DWS and the Wyoming Workforce Development Council. The summit is an event held annually by the partners and speaks to both improving safety practices and strengthening Wyoming’s workforce.
The 2021 summit awards and winners are as follows:
Youth-friendly Employer of the Year: Delta Wye, Gillette
Veteran-friendly Employer of the Year: Black Hills Energy, statewide
Small Employer of the Year: The HumbleBee Shop, Powell
Large Employer of the Year: TJ Maxx/Sierra Trading Post, Cheyenne and Cody
For more information about the 2021 Wyoming Safety and Workforce Summit, visit www.wyomingworkforce.org.
TBC Mfg. to hold grand opening of new manufacturing facility
CHEYENNE – TBC Mfg. Inc., which relocated its manufacturing company to Cheyenne from Colorado, will hold a grand opening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
To celebrate their first year doing business in Cheyenne, TBC Mfg. Inc. is inviting the community to tour their location at 1815 Whitney Road (off of Campstool Road) in the Cheyenne Business Parkway.
TBC Mfg, Inc. broke ground in June 2020 and moved into the facility last December. Owners Jeff and Karri Siebert said in a Cheyenne LEADS news release that they appreciate the friendly welcome they have received from the Cheyenne business community.
TBC Mfg. Inc. is a tool and die company supplying tooling to major manufacturers around the country, as well as internationally. They supply a diverse cross-section of industries, including HVAC, automotive, aerospace and furniture, with plans to expand services to other industries.
There will be tours of the new 18,000-square-foot facility every 30 minutes, as well as food and door prizes.
Three set to receive the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame Award
CHEYENNE – Ray Fleming Dinneen, former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi and Mike Wandler will be inducted into the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame during a Nov. 17 banquet at the 2021 Governor’s Business Forum.
Created in 2013, the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame recognizes business and industry leaders who have demonstrated substantial business merit while making a virtuous impact on their community. The Business Hall of Fame Award is a joint venture among the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business, Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.
Fleming Dinneen, of Cheyenne, and the late Enzi, of Gillette, have been selected for the Legacy category, which recognizes individuals for making historic and significant long-term contributions to the business community. Wandler, of Gillette, was selected for the Contemporary category, which recognizes an individual who is an up and coming emerging business person or entrepreneur who has a vision for Wyoming’s future.
Two Cheyenne companies among winners of cybersecurity competition
LARAMIE – Top winners of the 2021 Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses were announced at the virtual Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference on Oct. 8.
Bighorn Airways of Sheridan captured first place, while second place went to another Sheridan company, Frontier Asset Management. Third place was a tie between two Cheyenne organizations: the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne and Wyo Support.
The competition was developed to encourage Wyoming small businesses to meet best practices in cybersecurity through a home grown program called Made Safe in Wyoming. The competition was the brain child of CyberWyoming and, to date, has gained national and international attention being the only of its kind.
Overture Wyoming earns three-year CARF accreditation
CHEYENNE – CARF International announced that Overture Wyoming has been accredited for a period of three years for its Community Employment Services: Employment Supports, Community Employment Services: Job Development, Community Integration, Employment Planning Services, Host Family/Shared Living Services and Supported Living programs.
This is the first accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Overture.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process.
Overture is a for-profit company with an office at 1750 Westland Road. It has been providing services in the Cheyenne area since 2018.
Milestone
Laramie County Library System has selected Mike Kamber as its new manager for the Information Technology Services division. A long-time employee of the library, Kamber will now oversee the management of the organization’s software, telecommunications and hardware throughout all three library facilities. He will also ensure the library provides patrons and employees with access to cutting-edge technology while protecting the organization by adhering to the latest cybersecurity recommendations and innovations.