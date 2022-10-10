Then-Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, laughs moments before convening the opening day of the 65th Wyoming Legislature’s 40-day general session on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Martha Wilson watches a demonstration on a laser cutter during a grand opening tour inside the EERB. Students, faculty and community members have access to dozens of makerspace machines at UW to assist with projects and research. Courtesy of the University of Wyoming
Then-Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, laughs moments before convening the opening day of the 65th Wyoming Legislature’s 40-day general session on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Secretary of State candidate Tara Nethercott speaks at a Republican candidates forum on June 23, in Lions Park. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, speaks in the House chambers earlier in 2022. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
State Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, speaks during a Senate session in 2021. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Jonah Bank's then-vice president, Mike Williams, poses at the bank on April 30, 2019. Valerie Mosley/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Valerie Mosley
Martha Wilson watches a demonstration on a laser cutter during a grand opening tour inside the EERB. Students, faculty and community members have access to dozens of makerspace machines at UW to assist with projects and research. Courtesy of the University of Wyoming
Alabama-based real estate firm expands into CheyenneAn Alabama-headquartered real estate firm has purchased Onsite Property Management Services of Fort Collins, Colorado, it was announced this past week.
The Birmingham-based acquirer, a firm called Evernest, announced the transaction on Monday. Its news release said the deal adds some 500 homes to the buyer’s Fort Collins and northern Colorado portfolio of properties, giving it more than 12,000 residences managed in the U.S.
“This purchase also includes the association management contracts of the roughly 7,000 homes across Colorado and Wyoming that are part of Onsite Property Management Services’ HOA division,” the firm said. “The acquisition also represents Evernest’s first foray into the Cheyenne” market, it added.
“Our goal is to build a full-service real estate business throughout the Front Range, and this acquisition is a significant step toward that,” said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest’s founder and CEO, in the written statement.
Onsite Property Management Services’ co-owners are Ryan Williamson and AJ Jones.
Milestones
One ex-state lawmaker and two current legislators are getting awards for ethics, it was disclosed on Monday.
Former Sen. Eli Bebout will get the Bill Daniels Ethical Leadership Award and current Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, will both receive the newly created Legislator of the Year awards. All three will get the nod at a banquet in their honor during the 2022 Governor’s Business Forum, in Laramie on Nov. 16.
Created in 2016, the award “recognizes Wyoming citizens who embody the ethical leadership principles exhibited by Bill Daniels, a cable television pioneer who started his professional career in Casper,” according to the Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation, in a news release distributed by email. It said the award is a joint venture between the Wyoming Business Alliance, the University of Wyoming College of Business and the Daniels Fund.
Bebout, of Riverton, was picked, in part, due to his tenure in the House and the Senate. “Whether he was agreed with or not, Bebout was honest about his decisions and the reasons behind them,” the email said. “In addition to being a ‘go to’ in the legislature, Bebout led the Wyoming Senate through some very difficult days of budget shortfalls. Always the ‘penny pincher,’ he brought people together and found solutions.”
Nethercott’s “leadership style is thorough and direct,” the groups said. “She is a business woman who has worked tirelessly to protect Wyoming’s business climate.” She is also a lawyer for Crowley Fleck PLLP.
“Leading the House of Representatives through a pandemic was no easy task,” the announcement said of Barlow. “However, having preg-checked half a million cows as a veterinarian, he was more than qualified to meet the challenge.”
n
Afﬁe Ellis, Bruce Thomson, Mike Williams and Martha Wilson, all from Cheyenne, are all new to the board of directors of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council, the organization said Thursday. They met with other new and existing members late last month at the Cheyenne Country Club.
Ellis, a Republican representing Cheyenne, is a Wyoming state senator. She is also a shareholder at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm.
Thomson is founder and CEO of Bruce Thomson Public Relations. Williams is an executive vice president for Jonah Bank of Wyoming.
And Wilson works as a field representative for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
The board also added another several members, from various places in Wyoming and one from Washington, D.C.
Among those who also are with WCCA’s board are Pat Thomas as president; Bob Tarantola is the vice president; Kelly Pascal Gould is treasurer; and Michelle Butler is the organization’s secretary.
Some 39 years ago this month, the Wyoming Congressional Award Council began, the group said. “Since then, Wyoming youth have earned 437 gold medals, 611 silver medals and 1,025 bronze medals.” It said Wyoming is “the only council that remains in the” U.S.
n
The Wyoming Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) recently presented Tim Thornell, president and CEO of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Group, with the senior-level Healthcare Executive Award.
The award recognizes healthcare executives for their leadership; innovative and creative management; promoting their health system’s growth and stature; contributing to the development of other healthcare professionals; participating in civic and community activities; and participating in ACHE activities. Recipients must also be a Fellow of the ACHE.