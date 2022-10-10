Alabama-based real estate firm expands into CheyenneAn Alabama-headquartered real estate firm has purchased Onsite Property Management Services of Fort Collins, Colorado, it was announced this past week.

The Birmingham-based acquirer, a firm called Evernest, announced the transaction on Monday. Its news release said the deal adds some 500 homes to the buyer’s Fort Collins and northern Colorado portfolio of properties, giving it more than 12,000 residences managed in the U.S.

