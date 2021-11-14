...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

Spectrum gives $2K to Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom
CHEYENNE – Spectrum officials were joined by Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow on Friday to present Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom with a $2,000 donation and 15 Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablets.
WYAITC’s mission is to provide today’s youth, who represent Wyoming’s future leaders, decision-makers and volunteers, with the assets to help them build a strong knowledge base of Wyoming’s vast resources. The goal is to allow them to become informed citizens, critical thinkers, and, above all, responsible stewards of Wyoming’s future, according to a news release.
As part of the presentation, Spectrum officials also discussed the importance of digital literacy and the availability of Spectrum Internet Assist in Cheyenne.
The check presentation took place at Cheyenne Frontier Days headquarters in Cheyenne.
Milestone
HollyFrontier Corporation recently announced the promotion of Tim Go to the position of president and chief operating officer. Go’s responsibilities will include oversight over HollyFrontier’s Refining and Lubricants and Specialty Products segments. Mike Jennings, who previously served as chief executive officer and president of HollyFrontier, will continue to serve as chief executive officer of the company, which operates a refinery in Cheyenne.