Spectrum gives $2K to Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom

CHEYENNE – Spectrum officials were joined by Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow on Friday to present Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom with a $2,000 donation and 15 Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablets.

WYAITC’s mission is to provide today’s youth, who represent Wyoming’s future leaders, decision-makers and volunteers, with the assets to help them build a strong knowledge base of Wyoming’s vast resources. The goal is to allow them to become informed citizens, critical thinkers, and, above all, responsible stewards of Wyoming’s future, according to a news release.

As part of the presentation, Spectrum officials also discussed the importance of digital literacy and the availability of Spectrum Internet Assist in Cheyenne.

The check presentation took place at Cheyenne Frontier Days headquarters in Cheyenne.

HollyFrontier Corporation recently announced the promotion of Tim Go to the position of president and chief operating officer. Go’s responsibilities will include oversight over HollyFrontier’s Refining and Lubricants and Specialty Products segments. Mike Jennings, who previously served as chief executive officer and president of HollyFrontier, will continue to serve as chief executive officer of the company, which operates a refinery in Cheyenne.

