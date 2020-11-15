CHEYENNE
Blue Federal Credit Union, foundation pledge $200,000 for wildfire relief
Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation are partnering with the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming to provide disaster relief for victims of the devastating 2020 Colorado and Wyoming wildfire season.
Blue and the Blue Foundation will match every dollar raised, up to $200,000, to support Colorado and Wyoming with all designated funds staying local.
The desire to help with wildfire relief efforts grew in importance when the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires threatened Blue’s branch in Granby, Colorado. After the branch employees were evacuated, a partnership with the Red Cross was rapidly assembled. The $200,000 match, Blue’s second $200,000 fundraising match of 2020, was approved by both Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation within five days.
The Cameron Peak fire is the largest in the Colorado’s history, and now the East Troublesome fire is the second largest. The Mullen fire in southern Wyoming burned more than 176,000 acres before being contained.
The Red Cross has cumulatively provided more than 37,700 overnight shelter stays people in hundreds of hotel rooms. Alongside community partners, the Red Cross has served almost 31,000 meals. The Red Cross is looking ahead to shelter transition, damage assessment, distribution of recovery items and longer-term recovery.
If you would like to donate, you can by visiting bluefoundation.blue and donating through the “Donate to Fire Relief” tab at the top of the page.
Oil and gas workers to benefit from Energy Rebound Program
The state of Wyoming is using CARES Act funding to help the recovery of the oil and gas industry.
Gov. Mark Gordon launched the Energy Rebound Program, which will use up to $15 million in CARES Act funding to provide business relief for oil and gas projects that were unable to be finished because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Oil and gas operators are eligible for up to $500,000 for:
• Completing drilled, but previously uncompleted wells
• Refracking wells
• Plugging and abandoning idle wells
“These funds will have a direct impact on Wyoming’s employment rate and put people back to work in our oil and gas sector which was impacted by COVID-19,” Gordon said in a news release. “It will provide opportunities for employees who lost jobs when drilling ceased.”
Wyoming is the eighth-largest oil and gas producing state in the country. When global demand for oil plummeted due to COVID, work stopped almost immediately, with oil and gas companies conducting a few activities to safely stop ongoing drilling and reclamation activities. It left many projects in limbo.
The Energy Rebound Program is designed to provide a stimulus to the economic recovery. Funds will be used to commence operations that would include the hiring of crews, many of whom would stay at hotels near the project, water acquisition, ordering of supplies and equipment for drilling and recompletions, and plugging and abandonment activities.
In 2019, the natural gas and oil industry paid $1.67 billion to state and local governments in Wyoming.
Utility executive Fain achieves Certified Economic Developer designation
Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president for Wyoming, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
Fain oversees Rocky Mountain Power’s Wyoming state business plan, economic development, customer and community relations, and supports regulatory and legislative activities.
In 2019, she received her economic development certification from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Education program and is a member of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.
For the last two years, she has focused on the company’s $5 billion “Energy Vision” investment in Wyoming. This project includes constructing new transmission lines and developing renewable energy resources that will create jobs and tax revenue for project communities and the state.
Her background includes more than a decade of energy industry experience in external and government affairs, economic development and strategic communications. She currently holds board positions with the Wyoming Economic Development Association and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board.
Kosha Olsen joins the High West Energy Board of Directors
Kosha Olsen will become the first woman to hold a seat on the High West Energy Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1.
In a special meeting Nov. 9, the seven-member board selected Olsen from a list of 10 highly qualified cooperative members.
Olsen will replace Jamie Fowler in District 16. Fowler informed the board earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the board to help a family member in need of medical care. According to High West bylaws, the board is required to fill vacancies by a majority vote, and the members in District 16 will vote to select their representative at the annual meeting in June.
Olsen has a strong background of knowledge about High West Energy. Her grandparents were members when the co-op was founded in 1937. She grew up on a farm near Albin, where her parents are members, and she has been a member in Cheyenne since July 2015.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in communications, Olsen worked as the communications director for the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and she is currently the program director for the Wyoming Beef Council. She and her husband Brian are raising their three young children in Cheyenne.
Farkas adds economic development role at University of Wyoming
Steve Farkas, assistant dean in the University of Wyoming College of Business, is taking a new, additional role aimed at connecting the university with external partners in pursuit of projects to boost Wyoming’s economy.
Farkas has agreed to serve as assistant vice president for strategic partnerships in UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development. His service in this capacity will be in addition to his ongoing role in the College of Business, where he leads the college’s strategy and engagement initiatives.
Farkas has experience in creating strategic, collaborative partnerships that deliver mutual value to both internal and external stakeholders, and this will be the focus of his expanded efforts, according to a news release. He brings to UW a history of private-sector success, having served in a variety of executive leadership positions. These roles and their experiences have led to innovative approaches to designing and delivering industry-relevant programs, translating to significant increases in student enrollment, experiential learning and placement.
Before coming to UW, Farkas served as chief operating officer and senior vice president for several private equity portfolio companies. In addition to leading merger and acquisition transactions, his key areas of leadership included organizational integration and business process optimization. Farkas is a strategic adviser for numerous businesses, ranging from startups to large corporations, and plays an active role in local, regional and state economic development.