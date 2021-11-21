Bluepeak announces internet expansion into Wyoming is now underway
Bluepeak announced last week that its approximately $70 million expansion initiative to bring its state-of-the-art, fiber-to-the-home network to the state of Wyoming, including the communities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper and Sheridan, has commenced.
The company has already broken ground on construction in Cheyenne, and construction will begin in the remaining communities in the first half of 2022.
Once completed, Bluepeak’s high-speed fiber network will be available to more than 70,000 residents and businesses.
According to BroadbandNow, Wyoming ranks 46th in the nation for state broadband access, and only 11% of Wyoming residents have access to 1 gigabit broadband. With Bluepeak’s advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth, and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth, according to a news release. Bluepeak’s fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.
Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.mybluepeak.com to learn more.
Lowe’s Distribution Center in Cheyenne partners with Wyoming Hunger Initiative
First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Cheyenne recently partnered through the Lowe’s Heroes Project to distribute appliances to anti-hunger organizations in Wyoming.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative is committed to ensuring that organizations have access to infrastructure needed to carry out their mission, and this partnership is an example of how needs are being met one organization at a time.
At the Lowe’s Distribution Center, associates are determined to take steps to improve the lives of those around them every day, whether it is by helping them complete their home improvement project or by collecting donations to help local organizations. As part of the Lowe’s Heroes Project, each store or distribution center supports a mission or a specific project of a nonprofit of their choice – their local hero.
“Infrastructure and appliances especially are typically the items that are the hardest for antihunger organizations to come by and the most expensive to procure. It was an honor to work with the Lowe’s Distribution Center here in Cheyenne to match appliances with organizations that have a mission of feeding people. The joy these appliances brought to receiving organizations confirmed once again that Wyoming Hunger Initiative doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel, but continue to seek ways to support anti-hunger organizations across the state,” Gordon said in a news release.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative has learned that if there is a hungry child, there are often hungry families, seniors or veterans, as well; this has led to the careful expansion of the mission, which originally focused on the elimination of child hunger in Wyoming. Wyoming Hunger Initiative was able to partner with Lowe’s to donate two refrigerators, one freezer, and one washer and dryer to support the missions of four different organizations: Safehouse Services in Cheyenne, Veterans’ Rock in Cheyenne, Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River and Mimi’s House in Casper.
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation sets policy for coming year
The 30 x 30 land grab, election integrity, individual freedoms regarding health decisions and IRS reporting were among the many topics included in policies adopted at the 102nd annual meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation.
Held Nov. 11-13 in Cody, the meeting is an important step in the grassroots policy development process of the Farm Bureau Federation. The need for a competitive enterprise system, individual freedoms and protection of property rights resonated through the discussions as Farm Bureau Federation members developed policy.
Farm Bureau Federation members thoroughly discussed and emphasized their opposition to the 30 x 30 program, also known as “America the Beautiful,” outlined by Executive Order #14008. The voting delegates asked that the congressional delegation, state legislature, governor and county commissioners stand against the executive mandates.
Election integrity is of utmost importance to Farm Bureau members. Members reaffirmed Farm Bureau’s support for voter identification requirements for all elections. They also reaffirmed policy reiterating their continued support for the elimination of the ability to change party affiliation on Election Day.
Continued concerns related to government overreach and mandates were addressed. Voting delegates expressed their opposition to vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and mask mandates. They also voiced opposition to any discrimination related to proof of vaccination or coercion for medical decisions in any circumstances.
Addressing their continued concern regarding the actions of non-elected officials in response to public health orders, members called for Wyoming’s governor to immediately rescind the order declaring a state of emergency and a public health emergency.
Members reaffirmed policy declaring the importance of energy independence. The ability to maintain fossil fuel powered vehicles was also highlighted in policy discussions.
Milestones
Jennifer Baier has been hired as AARP Wyoming’s Associate State Director for Outreach and Local Advocacy. Baier has worked for AARP for the last 16 years in a variety of roles, including Associate State Director for Communications for AARP’s Illinois State Office and West Regional Advisor. She also led AARP’s national 2020 Census Outreach. In her new role, Baier will work with community action teams to plan and execute local events, as well as lead AARP Wyoming’s statewide events, teletown halls and webinars.
Retired Wyoming State Veterinarian Dr. Jim Logan was awarded the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Distinguished Service Award at the 102nd annual meeting of the organization. Presented Nov. 12 in Cody, the award is given to those who have gone above and beyond in their service to agriculture. Logan served the Wyoming Livestock Board and Wyoming ranchers as State Veterinarian through two appointed terms, 1997-2004 and 2009-21. He also served as Assistant State Veterinarian from 2007-09 and as a member of the Livestock Board from 1993-97. He retired in June.
Antonio Serrano has been promoted to advocacy director for the ACLU of Wyoming. He is now responsible for building the ACLU’s public education and advocacy programs through coalition-building, leadership development, communication and lobbying. He also ensures that supporters of the ACLU of Wyoming have the tools, information and opportunities to be effective advocates on issues like immigration and criminal justice reform.