CHEYENNE
Farm Bureau Federation sets policy at annual meeting
The meat supply chain, state agency coordination with county entities and pandemic responses by non-elected officials were among the many topics included in policies adopted at the 101st annual meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, held Nov. 12-14 in Casper.
“County Farm Bureau members start the policy development process at the local level,” said Ken Hamilton, WyFB executive vice president.
“The process continues through the district, state and national levels as members discuss a wide variety of policy issues that are of concern to the members and their families.”
Some of the issues members discussed included:
The need to address the disruption in the meat supply chain exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Price discovery within the meat supply chain, with members passing policy supporting legislation that would require packers to purchase a minimum percentage of their weekly cattle volume on the open or spot market through negotiated cash trade.
The need for long-acting antibiotics to be made available.
Legislation to address legal protections for chemical applicators concerning chemical drift liability.
Coordination between federal agencies, county entities and county natural resource planners.
Several policies were enacted addressing the concern about the actions of non-elected officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. For more information, go online to www.wyfb.org.
Give.org study: Importance of trust before giving is eroding
The importance that donors place on trust before they give to charity has eroded for each of the past three years, according to new research from BBB’s Give.org.
Between December 2017 and August 2020, the portion of participants who place “high importance” on trust dropped from 73% to 63.6%.
The standards-based, charity-evaluation group has released the Give.org Donor Trust Report 2020: The Pandemic and a Three-Year Retrospective.
The report releases data from surveys conducted at the end of August (with more than 1,000 adults) and in December 2019 (with more than 2,100 adults). This report includes significant trends observed since 2017, noteworthy shifts in donor trust and giving attitudes within 2020, and charity insights in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Charity trust is important because it leads to engagement and giving,” said H. Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB’s Give.org. “Our research shows that individuals who attribute low importance to trust are less likely to donate. The issue is significant and calls for additional exploration. We suspect that some donors are influenced by a broader unease about the trustworthiness of institutions generally. However, there may be other shifting giving attitudes at play. For instance, age is a factor, as our findings show that younger generations attribute less importance to trust before giving.”
Report highlights include:
- Between December 2017 and August 2020, the portion of participants who place “high importance” on trust dropped from 73.0% to 63.6%. Relatedly, during 2020 donors became less likely to say assessing charity trust is “easy.” African Americans and Hispanics experienced the most significant change (from 24% to 15%, and from 26% to 10% respectively).
- Individuals who place “high importance” on trust were more likely to donate (75.2%) than individuals who place “low importance on trust (65.2%). Similarly, 53.2% of donors who place high importance on trust donated more than $200 in 2019, as compared to 39.0% of their counterparts.
- The importance of financial ratios as a signal of trust has decreased steadily from 35.0% in December 2017 to 18.6% in August 2020.
- Within 2020, trust signals, like third-party evaluations (36%) and name recognition (34%) have become relatively more significant than accomplishments shared by the organization (30%) or financial ratios (19%).
- Impulse to support charities has decreased in 2020. In March 2020, 30.8% said they intended to donate more this year than in previous years. By August 2020, that dropped to 24.4%.
For a free copy of the report, go to Give.org/DonorTrust.
BBB’s Give.org urges donors to give thoughtfully by taking the time to investigate charities before making a donation and to visit Give.org to verify if a charity meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
SBA presents 2020 Lender Awards at virtual ceremony
The U.S. Small Business Administration Wyoming District Office and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network partnered to host a virtual awards ceremony for Wyoming’s top SBA lenders earlier this week.
The awards presented are as follows:
- Wyoming Lender of the Year – Bank of Bridger
- Wyoming Rural Lender of the Year – Bank of Bridger
- Wyoming District Office Director’s Award – Wyoming Community Bank
- Wyoming 504 CDC Lender of the Year – WIDC Frontier CDC
- Partner of the Year – Wyoming Bankers Association and its Members
SBA realized historic loan volume in 2020. Earlier this month, the agency announced Fiscal Year 2020 summary loan data of the financial assistance provided through traditional loan program lending as well as aid provided via the CARES Act.
Loans guaranteed through traditional SBA-backed lending programs exceeded $28 billion nationally; however, enactment of the CARES Act dramatically increased loan volume guaranteed by the agency: In FY 20, the Paycheck Protection Program provided an additional 5.2 million loans worth more than $525 billion; the agency’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program added another 3.6 million small business loans valued at $191 billion, as well as an additional 5.7 million EIDL Advances worth $20 billion.
In Wyoming, 84 traditional SBA-backed loans were disbursed for a total of $52,342,300. Nine microloans were disbursed for a total of $210,160, and on the disaster front, 13,580 PPP loans were disbursed for a total of $1,052,159,538 and 5,301 EIDL loans were issued for a total of $319,585,394.
Meridian Trust North Star Foundation fundraiser tops $30K
The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation hosted its first Flags for Heroes fundraiser in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Community members and organizations were invited to sponsor an American flag in honor or in memory of their heroes. Heroes included military personnel, first responders, health care workers and family members. Some 450 American flags were displayed at the Cheyenne east and downtown branches in Wyoming; and at the Wellington branch in Colorado.
Through the fundraiser, Meridian raised $30,000 for the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation. This money will go towards funding and supporting local nonprofit causes in local communities.
The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is an independent charitable organization founded to provide assistance and support for local communities. The foundation aspires to fund and celebrate local nonprofit causes that make communities “shine as bright as the North Star itself.”
Wyo. Farm Bureau Federation donates meals to help families
Wyoming families facing hunger received a boost in mid-November with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Committee’s “Harvest for All” project.
The 18th annual fund drive and raffle to benefit the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies raised more than $1,490, which is the equivalent of nearly 6,000 meals for Wyoming families.
Throughout the program’s span, the WyFB YF&R Committee has partnered with Farm Bureau members to raise 6,044 pounds of food, $28,246 and 74 man hours of volunteer time to help those facing hunger in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization.
Members work together from the grassroots to develop agricultural policy, programs and services to enhance the rural lifestyle of Wyoming.