CHEYENNE
BBB research shows spike in online purchase scams since COVID started
Scams related to online purchases, already on the rise in 2019, spiked further following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research by the Better Business Bureau.
A staggering 80.5% of consumers reporting online purchase scams in 2020 lost money. That figure has been creeping up from 71.2% in 2015, when BBB began collecting data.
Online purchase scams ranked among the top three riskiest scams for the last three years, according to the 2019 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report that was published in March. Shortly after the report was released, COVID-19 shut down businesses, forcing people to socially distance and increase their online presence.
The organization measures fraud using the BBB Risk Index, a multidimensional approach to evaluating scam risk that considers three elements: exposure (prevalence of a scam type), susceptibility (the likelihood of losing money when exposed to a scam type), and monetary loss (the median dollar loss reported for a particular scam type).
With the coronavirus pandemic expected to continue for the foreseeable future and more people potentially being targeted by online scams, BBB launched a new study to better understand how online purchase scams happen, who is targeted, the overall impact of them and how BBB can help people avoid losing money while shopping online.
The 2020 Online Purchase Scams Report examines findings from an August survey of 1,549 U.S. and Canadian consumers reporting online purchase scams to BBB Scam Tracker. The top reason people lost money to this type of scam was the enticement of a sales price. Scammers offered high-demand products at a significantly reduced dollar amount, which then increased the desire to purchase the item.
Following the coronavirus outbreak, the second-biggest motivating factor to search and purchase items online was availability. Early in the pandemic, supplies such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, cleaning products and masks were in short supply. According to the survey, 53% of the respondents said they weren’t aware they were a target of a scam until they didn’t receive the product they ordered.
Consumers who lost money to online purchase scams reported the following platforms as the place where they saw the product: Facebook, Google, a direct merchant website, Instagram, or pop-up ads on social media when they were actively shopping. According to survey respondents, out of the 57% who did not research the website or business via an independent source before making a purchase, more than four out of five lost money.
The report highlights those who are most at risk for online purchase scams. Individuals ages 35-44 were more susceptible and likely to be victimized, while younger consumers are more susceptible than older adults. However, older adults tend to lose more money than younger adults for online purchase scams. This falls in line with findings across all scam types. In addition, service members, military spouses and veterans were more likely to fall victim than non-military consumers, and reported losing significantly more money to online purchase scams.
For tips on how to avoid online shopping scams, visit BBB.org/OnlinePurchaseScams. Go to BBB.org/ScamTracker to report a scam, learn more about other risky scams on BBB.org/ScamTips and visit our scam news feed.
Mahoney to serve as interim executive director of Recover Wyoming
Recover Wyoming has chosen Lana Mahoney as its interim executive director following the announcement of the pending departure of current Executive Director Milward Simpson for a new position in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Mahoney, a 30-year Cheyenne resident, has a background is in Behavioral Health and Recovery Support services. She began her Recover Wyoming journey in 2011 as a volunteer and has since worked for the organization in various roles including administrative assistant, Laramie County Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator, and Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) Case Manager since then. In 2018, Mahoney became Recover Wyoming’s Peer Specialist Training Coordinator.
“Lana knows Recover Wyoming thoroughly, and she has already distinguished herself among her peers and stakeholders with her work building the statewide network of peer specialists,” said Board Chairman John Olive. “We have high confidence in her leadership and are excited for the future of Recover Wyoming with her helping lead the way.”
The mission of Recover Wyoming is to advocate for persons in recovery and mobilize resources to aid them, their families and allies to increase the occurrence and quality of long-term recovery from addiction. Through recovery promotion and education, Recover Wyoming works with communities and organizations to advocate that all people, seeking and in recovery, are treated with dignity and respect.
If you or someone in your family is seeking recovery assistance, please visit the Recovery Center at 122 W. Lincolnway in Cheyenne, call 307-421-7261 or visit the website at recoverwyoming.org.
Blue Federal Credit Union awarded 5 stars by Bauer Financial
Bauer Financial Inc., the nation’s premier bank and credit union rating firm, has announced that Blue Federal Credit Union has been awarded its highest 5-star rating for financial strength and stability.
This marks the 121st consecutive quarter, over 30 years, that Blue Federal Credit Union has earned and maintained Bauer’s highest ratings. This also means that, even in the current climate, Blue Federal Credit Union was and is able to excel in such areas as capital adequacy, profitability and asset quality, according to a news release.
“Blue has been committed to the members and businesses across Wyoming and Colorado since 1951 and its dedication is stronger than ever,” Stephanie Teubner, CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union, said in the release. “Blue Federal Credit Union has a deep understanding of the needs and conditions of the communities we are a part of, perhaps better than anyone. Throughout the ongoing challenges present by the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue continues to be there for the community. While branches are open, Blue is encouraging use of drive-thru lanes and digital banking solutions at bluefcu.com.”
Black Hills Energy announces clean energy goals for the coming decades
Black Hills Energy recently announced corporate-wide clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity for its electric and natural gas utility operations over the next 10 to 20 years.
For its electric operations in Wyoming, South Dakota and Colorado, the company has established a goal to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040, based on 2005 baseline levels.
The company’s electric operations have reduced total GHG emissions by 25% since 2005. The company’s Colorado electric utility has achieved an approximate 50% reduction in GHG emissions since 2005 and is on track to reach 80% by 2030.
“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations. “This ensures reliability and affordability for our customers and affirms our commitment to Wyoming energy, which will continue to play a critical role in our operations. Looking forward, we will continue to embrace new technologies to further reduce emissions and keep customer rates affordable.”
For its natural gas utility operations, the company has committed to achieving a 50% total reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2035 based on 2005 baseline levels for its natural gas distribution system. Black Hills Energy has cut GHG emissions intensity from its natural gas utilities by more than 33% since 2005.
Black Hills Energy operates a modern gas system across six states, including Wyoming, with no cast iron pipe since 2014 and nearly 99% of infrastructure uses materials with the lowest emissions factors.
Investing in infrastructure safety and the environment are a priority for Black Hills Energy and the company is committed to completing replacement of all remaining unprotected pipe on its system before 2035.
Additional information about the company’s GHG emissions reduction goals and environmental, social and governance strategies and initiatives are available in Black Hills Energy’s newly published corporate responsibility report at www.blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability.