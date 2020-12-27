CHEYENNE
Meridian Trust donates $30,000 to business members
Local businesses have been hit hard this year, and Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union is here to support them.
Meridian Trust has mailed out checks to their business members who have commercial business loans with the credit union.
These checks total more than $30,000 and were sent to help provide local businesses with a much-needed boost at the end of this very challenging year.
The checks come with no strings attached. They are simply a way of showing Meridian Trust’s appreciation for the commitment and hard work these businesses have shown.
Meridian Trust FCU provides financial services to more than 32,000 members, with Wyoming branches in Cheyenne, Lander, Jackson, Rawlins and Yellowstone; along with a Nebraska branch in Scottsbluff; a Colorado branch in Wellington; and PowerTrust branches located in Casper and Rock Springs.
Wyoming unemployment falls to 5.1% in November
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported this week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 5.5% in October to 5.1% in November.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has been steadily decreasing since its peak of 9.6% in April and is currently much lower than the U.S. rate of 6.7%.
It appears that the state’s economy is recovering from the pandemic related closures seen earlier in the year and that many individuals have returned to work. Wyoming’s jobless rate is considerably higher than its November 2019 level of 3.7%.
From October to November, unemployment rates increased in seven counties, decreased in 11 counties and remained unchanged in five counties: Teton County posted the largest increase, rising from 4.4% to 5.8%. Unemployment often increases in Teton County in November as the summer tourist season has ended and the ski season has not begun. Unemployment rates fell sharply in Campbell (down from 6.5% to 5.8%) and Natrona (down from 7.7% to 7.0%) counties.
From November 2019 to November 2020, unemployment rates rose in almost every county. The largest increases occurred in Natrona (up from 4.0% to 7.0%), Campbell (up from 3.2% to 5.8%), Converse (up from 2.8% to 5.1%) and Sweetwater (up from 4.2% to 6.0%) counties. Big Horn County’s unemployment rate fell from 4.0% to 3.8%.
Albany County reported the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.0% in November. It was followed by Weston and Crook counties, each at 3.3%, and Niobrara County at 3.4%. The highest rates were found in Natrona County at 7.0%, Sweetwater County at 6.0%, and Campbell and Teton counties, each at 5.8%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 285,300 in November 2019 to 271,300 in November 2020, a decline of 14,000 jobs (-4.9%).