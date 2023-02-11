New members join board of nonprofit My Front Door
Housing nonprofit My Front Door has seated six new members of its governing board.
Linda Klink, Bryan Thomas, Allen Harrolle, Steve Borin, Andrea Arenas and Katelyn Hardee all became members of the board of directors in January.
“These community leaders are ready to put their skills to work, building on the incredible vision of My Front Door,” Brenda Birkle, executive director since 2018, said in a news release.
The organization’s plan to increase community impact is supported by the move into the Williams Center last fall and the addition of new staff.
They join current board members Terry Williams, Josh Morris, Crystal Meisner Mancera, Kali Collins, Wendy Fanning and Logan Graves.
Morris was elected the new chair of the board, Mancera was elected vice chair, and Thomas was installed as the new treasurer.
Members of the board serve three-year terms, and officers serve one-year terms.
The board oversees My Front Door’s mission to provide real housing solutions for Wyoming, helping low- and moderate-income families in Laramie and Albany counties become first-time homeowners. Importantly, it also provides them with a five-year period of financial tutoring to help ensure that they are successful.
More information about My Front Door can be found at myfrontdoor.org.
Governor declares National Entrepreneurship Week in Wyo.
Gov. Mark Gordon has declared Feb. 12-18 as National Entrepreneurship Week in Wyoming.
The proclamation signing ceremony was held Feb. 6 at the Wyoming Capitol, organized by Minden Fox, an entrepreneurship instructor at Laramie County Community College, in partnership with the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Business Council.
Representatives of UW’s Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and IMPACT 307 were in attendance to discuss the success of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership initiative.
The governor expressed his support for WIP, shared an entrepreneurial success story from Casper and encouraged the audience to stay tuned for upcoming success stories from Wyoming’s entrepreneurs.
“I am proud to declare Feb. 12-18, as National Entrepreneurship Week in Wyoming,” Gordon said. “We have so many inspiring stories to share about our state’s entrepreneurs, and I am excited to see what the future holds for Wyoming’s business community.”
National Entrepreneurship Week was designated by Congress in 2006 as a reminder of the contributions of entrepreneurs to the U.S. and the importance of entrepreneurship education for students.
Women’s Business Center, GeekPack partner for training
The Wyoming Women’s Business Center was founded in 1999 through a grant awarded by the SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership. For over 20 years, the WWBC has connected micro-entrepreneurs to resources and educational opportunities that help them excel in their pursuits, regardless of their income, education, business ownership experience or Wyoming location.
Throughout 2023, GeekPack will offer its community-supported skills training to teach WWBC clients how to succeed with digital marketing.
WWBC will provide all qualified clients with a six-week membership to GeekPack. During that time, WWBC clients will have access to a robust library of online coursework and live facilitators. The course catalog includes topics on Google My Business, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Copywriting, SEO and more.
To learn more, register for a Feb. 21 webinar at wyomingwomen.org.