CHEYENNE
State Farm supports Wyoming low-income single mother families during pandemic
The State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship program has provided a $7,225 grant to Climb Wyoming for helping low-income single mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid the current health and economic crisis, Climb’s top priority is to serve as a resource hub for moms and their children. The funding will allow staff to continue meeting with low-income single mothers in safe, responsible ways to ensure these families are connected to community resources such as food, shelter, mental health needs and employment support.
At the same time, Climb adapted job trainings to a virtual format while maintaining a group model that allows isolated women to learn from and grow with each other.
The State Farm grant will help Climb continue providing innovative and unique pathways to employment for single mother families.
“State Farm believes in giving back to the neighborhoods it serves and helping develop stronger neighborhoods by reinvesting in the community,” said Tamara Pachl, State Farm corporate responsibility analyst, in a news release. “We’re proud to be a longtime supporter of Climb Wyoming, as it has reinvested in Wyoming’s future and changed hundreds of lives for the better.”
For more information about Climb Wyoming, visit www.climbwyoming.org. For more information about State Farm, visit www.state farm.com.
Milestones
Richard Bundy has become the new chief financial officer for Taco John’s, CEO Jim Creel recently announced. Bundy joins Taco John’s with more than 20 years of experience in the financial field. He began his career with NASA as a project resource analyst, then accepted a similar role with the Albertsons grocery chain, as well as leadership roles in the apparel industry. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has named Don Newton as the new Abandoned Mine Land Division Administrator. Newton’s previous experience includes 10 years as a key member of the AML program, 12 years with the DEQ’s Water Quality Division, and more than 10 years of other management and environmental professional experience. Newton will start as the new AML Administrator on March 3.
From staff reports