CHEYENNE
WYDOT releases new aviation economic impact data
New aviation economic impact data produced by the Wyoming Department of Transportation has been lauded by the Alliance for Aviation Across America, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
The 2020 Aviation Economic Impact Study, shows that commercial and general aviation airports contribute $2 billion in annual economic impact in Wyoming.
This study not only highlights the economic benefits of general aviation and airports across Wyoming, but also the importance of this infrastructure in supporting businesses and essential services.
Furthermore, these aircraft and airports play an important role in encouraging enthusiasm for flying, which will help grow the next generation of pilots and aviation professionals. The general aviation industry is also committed to growth through investment in sustainable fuels and new technology.
To view the study, go online to https://tinyurl.com/y4gh6kne.
Wyo. entries to be honored with BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
The 23rd annual Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics, a program of the Better Business Bureau Foundation, will celebrate three businesses and one nonprofit from Wyoming and northern Colorado that demonstrate exemplary ethics as Torch Award winners.
This virtual celebration will be held Thursday, April 22, at 9 a.m., and registration is now available.
The program will feature a roundtable discussion of local business leaders moderated by Zach Mercurio, an internationally recognized speaker, author and researcher focused on creating purposeful leaders and organizations.
Wyoming candidates for the 2021 BBB Torch Award for Ethics include:
• Blue Federal Credit Union, Cheyenne
• Coffey Engineering & Surveying Inc., Laramie
• Spine & Injury Clinic of Laramie
The second class of BBB Ethics Scholars composed of students from the University of Wyoming, Colorado State University and the University of Northern Colorado, worked with nominated businesses to prepare the Torch Award applications. Those talented young people included Kate Coleman and Isabel Noonan from UW.
An independent panel of judges made the final selections based on the six BBB TRUST! Principles, criteria that focus on how an organization develops core values; communicates those values to stakeholders; rallies the organization behind a common purpose; enables, tracks and rewards the right kind of achievement; implements ethical human resource practices, and supports the communities that support it.
Milestones
Rosie Read was hired by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming as its first full-time immigration staff attorney. Read will be responsible for expanding the ACLU’s work to protect the rights of immigrants in Wyoming through targeted impact litigation, advocacy and public outreach. She will assist individuals with immigration advice through consultations and representation, offer assistance to attorneys providing pro bono immigration services, and work to identify and combat systemic issues affecting the immigrant community at large. Immigrants needing legal assistance can contact Read at 307-699-2875 or at ImmigrationHelp@aclu.org.
Troy Rumpf has been selected to fill the new position of Director of Communications & Marketing at Wyoming Humanities. Rumpf most recently served as the director of public relations and marketing for Laramie County Community College.
He has also served in a similar position with both Climb Wyoming and Laramie County Library System, bringing 20 years of experience to his role with WYH. With WYH continuing to operate as a virtual office with staff living across the state, Rumpf will work from Cheyenne. For more information about Wyoming Humanities, visit ThinkWY.org.