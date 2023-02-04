...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Registration is now open for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services 2023 Safety & Workforce Summit, “From Barriers to Breakthroughs,” at Little America in Cheyenne, on April 18-19.
Keynote speaker Shari Harley, author of “How to Say Anything to Anyone,” will provide insight on attracting and retaining the right employees, as well as managing business relationships and professional reputations.
Day one offers an in-depth series of half- and full-day workshops, including a look into the ever-changing digital world with a “Social Media Masterclass;” “A Deep Dive into Business Training Grants” on available grant programs; and an all-day fall protection training workshop.
Day two features breakout sessions by Edwin Foulke, former assistant secretary of labor for OSHA under George W. Bush, who will speak on “Safety Leadership, Rules and Engagement: How Leaders Drive Safety Culture Success;” John Jenks, economic initiatives director with the Wyoming Business Council, and Melody Norris, DWS workforce specialist, who will speak on “Second Chance Hiring” and the benefits of hiring formerly incarcerated individuals; and Zach Shifflett with Premier Virtual, who will speak on “The Great Resignation vs. The Great Return.”
Ashleigh Ralls, Laramie County Community College Radiography Program director, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award from the Association of American Community Colleges.
This award recognizes excellence in teaching and leadership in the community college environment.
“The biggest driver for me is helping people become their best selves,” said Ralls.
• • •
The University of Wyoming Extension and Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality (WORTH) Initiative welcome Hailey Moss as the state’s first WORTH Initiative Extension educator.
Moss’ position is the product of a new partnership between UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, home to the WORTH Initiative, and UW Extension.
Moss will work with community members, business owners and landowners to identify opportunities for economic development focused on outdoor recreation, tourism and hospitality.