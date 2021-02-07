CHEYENNE
Big O Tires raises $5,000 for Friday Food Bag Foundation
Big O Tires in Cheyenne presented Friday Food Bag Foundation with a check for $5,000 in mid-January. The funds were collected during Big O Tires’ annual “Driven for the Community” holiday event. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 20, Big O Tires offered an oil change voucher to anyone who made a donation of at least $35 to the Friday Food Bag Foundation.
“Customers showed up strong to help our community,” said Jack Floyd, Big O Tires owner, in a news release. “The $5,000 they helped us raise will cover the cost for the Friday Food Bag Foundation to deliver 1,000 bags of food to children in need.”
The Friday Food Bag Foundation works with educators and social workers to deliver bags of nutritious, nonperishable food each Friday while school is in session to children who otherwise might not eat well, or at all, during the weekends. The nonprofit started by delivering 50 bags per week and has grown to delivering more than 1,000 bags per week. For more information about the Friday Food Bag Foundation, visit cheyenneffbag.org.
The Big O Tires “Driven for the Community” event has raised more than $25,000 for local nonprofits since its inception in 2014.
Webinar: Where does the ISP’s responsibility end and mine begin?
Small business owners are often shocked to find out that their internet service provider does not secure their internet.
“We live in a world that has more dependency on the internet than ever before, accelerated by a global pandemic,” said Network Manager Jason Jenkins of Silver Star Communications in a news release. “This webinar provides a perfect avenue to openly discuss challenges and concerns that will lead to a better understanding of individual roles and responsibilities of the business and ISP, as related to hardware and software applications.”
Small businesses without technical help often do not understand the equipment installed by the ISP and its purpose. Many just assume that it includes firewall protections. The webinar is designed to combat this assumption.
On Feb. 25, Jenkins will team up with Dave Berry of Range and CyberWyoming to provide the free webinar for small businesses. Registration for the event is online at www.cyberwyoming.org/events/.
The webinar is a series of Working Webinars that include 30 minutes of content expert presentations and then 45 minutes of work on a task with a mentor. Mentors include past participants in Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses.
UW receives $2.4M CARES Act Grant to support entrepreneurs
Services and support for entrepreneurs across Wyoming will be expanded as a result of a $2.4 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the University of Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, according to a UW news release.
The grant, to be matched with $600,000 in local investment, is expected to create 368 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment.
This project will expand business incubation and launch support services offered though IMPACT 307 by providing them in digital, as well as physical, environments to respond to negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – and diversify the base of employers in the state. This is in line with the Wyoming Innovation Network (WIN), a new initiative announced last week by Gov. Mark Gordon in which UW and the state’s community colleges are collaborating to support and train entrepreneurs and new business startups – part of an overall effort to support and enhance the state’s economy and workforce.
IMPACT 307, with business incubators in Casper, Laramie and Sheridan, is a business development program administered by UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development.
The grant is funded under the CARES Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program, provides a wide range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.