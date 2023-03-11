Wyoming Humanities welcomes new board members
At Wyoming Humanities’ annual meeting in February, five new board members were appointed to the organization. The new members are:
“We’re thrilled to have such a thoughtful group of new board members, each with a strong background of helping their communities and our state,” Executive Director Shawn Reese said in a news release. “This group will only improve the great work of Wyoming Humanities across the area.”
Leaving board members for this cycle were Warren Murphy of Cody, Sarah Jo Sinclair of Sheridan and Isabel Zumel of Jackson.
Wyoming Humanities is now represented by a 15-person board, including two ex-officio members. Milward Simpson currently serves as the board’s chair.
For more information, visit thinkwy.org.
UW and Wyoming SBDC Network to host payment collections webinar
With more ways to pay than ever before, it’s vital that small businesses provide flexible and safe options for collecting payments.
Bridget Manley and Daniel Patterson will present a Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network webinar titled “Collecting Payments in Person and Online” from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. To register, visit uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2MxpIwH8QEKIpmiS-0S0QQ. Registration is free.
During this interactive webinar, small-business owners will discover the wide range of payment processing options — including Square, Venmo and traditional banking — that they can use to grow their businesses. Small-business owners also will learn when it’s more advantageous to use each payment processing option, and identify the ideal option for their unique business models.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, marketing, communication and database manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
