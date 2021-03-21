CHEYENNE
Recover Wyoming names Mahoney executive director
Recover Wyoming has chosen Lana Mahoney as its new executive director, beginning April 1.
Mahoney has been a Wyoming resident the majority of her life and a Cheyenne resident for more than 30 years. Her background is in behavioral health and recovery support services. She began her journey with Recover Wyoming in 2011 as a volunteer and has since worked for the organization in various roles, including administrative assistant, Laramie County Veterans Treatment Court coordinator, and Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) case manager.
Since June of 2018, Mahoney has been Recover Wyoming’s Peer Specialist Training Coordinator, and she has been instrumental in furthering the peer specialist profession in the state. She has served as the organization’s interim executive director since November.
According to Board Chairman John Olive, “I have known Lana since 2012 and watched her grow into a competent professional who is respected by business leaders, as well as the recovery community. She is ideally suited to take our organization into the future with confidence. The entire board of Recover Wyoming congratulates her on this momentous achievement!”
Mahoney is a person in long-term recovery, and is a Certified Peer Specialist with Mastery and Forensic Endorsements. She holds an associate of arts degree in education from Laramie County Community College and a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Wyoming. She is currently pursuing graduate studies in nonprofit administration through Colorado State University.
Mahoney is passionate about providing hope and helping others find their path to recovery from substance use disorder. She values the important partnerships with individuals and organizations in this community who share her mission to help others achieve recovery and whole-health wellness. Says Mahoney on accepting her new position, “There are exciting things happening at Recover Wyoming, and I am honored to take on this leadership role and continue this life-changing work in our community.”
The mission of Recover Wyoming is to advocate for persons in recovery and mobilize resources to aid them, their families and allies to increase the occurrence and quality of long-term recovery from addiction. Through recovery promotion and education, Recover Wyoming will work with communities and organizations to advocate that all people, seeking and in recovery are treated with dignity and respect.
If you or someone in know is seeking recovery support, visit the Recovery Center at 122 West Lincolnway in Cheyenne, call 307-421-7261 or visit the website at recoverwyoming.org.
Milestones
Derrek Jerred, Director of Business Attraction at Cheyenne LEADS, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth. The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days. The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment. Certified economic developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership to build upon and maximize the economic development sector.
Frank Beum is the new Rocky Mountain Region regional forester, effective April 12, according to Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. Beum will lead more than 2,000 permanent and seasonal employees and share stewardship of 22 million acres of national forests and grasslands with partners and 48 affiliated tribes in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Beum is currently the deputy regional forester for natural resources for the Southern Region of the USDA Forest Service in Atlanta, overseeing 13 southern states and Puerto Rico. Beum has worked in forestry for 40 years in various roles on seven national forests and five ranger districts in the Rocky Mountain and Southern Regions. His first permanent job was on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, serving for eight years in both Colorado and Wyoming. Beum holds a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in recreation resource management from Colorado State University. He and his wife, Jan, have two grown sons, who were born in Wyoming, a daughter-in-law and one grandson. Beum replaces Tammy Angel, who has served as acting regional forester for the Rocky Mountain Region since January.