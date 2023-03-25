Employees from
Ken Garff dealerships pack spring break
bags for kids
Employees from Ken Garff Cheyenne Toyota, Ford and Hyundai have bought and packed 320 spring break bags this week for Goins Elementary, a Title I school in the area, which has some kids who might need some extra love. They will supply every kid who attends the school a bag.
The spring break bags include nonperishable food, a Crumbl cookie, activity books, crayons, fidget toys, a voucher for a mini golf round at the Ice and Events Center and more.
Students were excused for spring break on Friday (half day), so they will have these bags to help them get through the week ahead.
CNP to provide no-cost marketing consulting services to small businesses
The Wyoming Community Navigator Program provides resources to traditionally underserved business communities to recover, rebuild and diversify Wyoming’s economy.
One of the newest resource opportunities provided by CNP is no-cost, professional marketing consulting for small businesses.
Implementing effective marketing strategies is crucial for entrepreneurs to reach and broaden their customer base. However, small business owners often lack the time, expertise and funds to develop a marketing strategy plan.
Marketing consultation services are specifically targeted toward CNP entrepreneurs, which includes traditionally underserved segments such as minorities, women, veterans, rural entrepreneurs and micro businesses.
For more information, visit wyomingcommunitynavigator.org.
March 2023 Wyoming Economic Indicators report released
The March 2023 issue of the Wyoming Economic Indicators report is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website, eadiv.state.wy.us. This report contains the Wyoming Economic Health Index, a coincident economic indicator designed to provide a current assessment of the state’s economy.
Highlights from this month’s issue include:
- The Wyoming Economic Health Index reported an index value of 105.3 in January 2023, up from 104.5 a year earlier.
- The unemployment rate for Wyoming in January 2023 was 3.9%, higher than the national rate of 3.4%.
- Total non-farm payroll jobs in Wyoming numbered 288,000 in January 2023, an increase of 6,000 jobs from a year earlier.
- Wyoming’s sales and use tax collections from the mining sector continued to improve in January 2023, up $3.6 million (59%) compared to January last year.
WBC announces
first class of The Wyoming Academy
The Wyoming Business Council and Leadership Wyoming are excited to announce the class roster for the first cohort of The Wyoming Academy, which will kick off this June.
The WBC’s vision for the program is to connect and grow local leaders who are interested in developing more resilience and capacity in their communities.
The 2023-24 roster is made up of leaders from all levels and areas of the state, including economic development professionals, industry leaders, city and county staff, and key board members. They will gather for four in-person sessions across Wyoming highlighting both large and small communities.
Participants can also expect personal and professional development opportunities to assist them in moving the ball forward on an idea or project.
More information and a full roster for this first class are available at leadershipwyoming.org/academy.