Cheyenne
SBA to increase lending limit for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration is increasing the maximum amount small businesses and nonprofit organizations can borrow through its COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Starting the week of April 6, SBA is raising the loan limit for the COVID-19 EIDL program from six months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $150,000 to up to 24 months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.
“More than 3.7 million businesses employing more than 20 million people have found financial relief through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which provide low-interest emergency working capital to help save their businesses,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “However, the pandemic has lasted longer than expected, and they need larger loans. Many have called on SBA to remove the $150,000 cap. We are here to help our small businesses, and that is why I’m proud to more than triple the amount of funding they can access.”
Businesses that receive a loan subject to the current limits do not need to submit a request for an increase at this time. SBA will reach out directly via email and provide more details about how businesses can request an increase closer to the April 6 implementation date.
Any new loan applications and any loans in process when the new loan limits are implemented will automatically be considered for loans covering 24 months of economic injury up to a maximum of $500,000.
Questions about SBA COVID-19 EIDL and disaster loan payments can be emailed to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or directed to SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955, 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Milestones
Brian Heithoff, who served as High West Energy’s CEO and general manager for nearly 10 years, will step down from his position to become CEO position at Trico Electric Cooperative near Tucson, Arizona. “This was a great co-op when I arrived, and it will be a great co-op for the next leader,” said Heithoff. He also expressed optimism about the future of High West Energy and its subsidiary companies, High West Wiring and High West Digital Solutions. Those subsidiaries – which provide electrician services and IT services, respectively – were created during Heithoff’s tenure.
Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Jerry Vincent as director of the Wyoming State Construction Department. He replaces Mel Muldrow, who will continue to serve as administrator of the Construction Management Division. A native of Minnesota, Vincent comes to Wyoming from the West Coast, where he has served the K-12, higher education and county-level programs for the past 25 years. Vincent’s experience is largely in design, construction, facilities/planning and maintenance/operations. He has been responsible for over a dozen major capital improvement programs that include property acquisition, facilities needs assessments and master planning, along with design and construction. Vincent has also served as a chief operating officer with expanded roles and responsibilities.