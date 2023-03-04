Free workshop on Tuesday covers basics of starting a business
For anyone contemplating starting a small business, the thought alone can be daunting. However, advice and assistance are available.
John Privette will discuss the basics of starting a business during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network workshop titled “Start Your Own Business” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. in Cheyenne. To register, visit wysbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=40430007. There is no charge.
The workshop will cover the development of a business model, legal structure options and the reality of startup financing. This presentation is in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Library 2 Business.
Privette is a regional director (Laramie and Goshen counties) for the Wyoming SBDC Network.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, marketing, communication and database manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
APEX Accelerator, SBA to host government contracting workshops
Josh Dorrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, will head a workshop titled “Wyoming HUBZone Updates and Preparing for New Contracting Opportunities” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Library at 2200 Pioneer Ave. in Cheyenne. The presentation will take place in the Cottonwood Room.
The workshop is hosted by the Wyoming Small Business Administration. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/wyoming-hubzone-updates-preparing-for-new-contracting-opportunities-tickets-565456614957. Registration is free.
Following the Wyoming SBA workshop, Wyoming APEX Accelerator, housed at the University of Wyoming, hosts a government contracting in-person matchmaking event from 1 to 3 p.m. The session will introduce free resources to help small-business owners navigate the federal procurement process; meet individually with federal agencies to talk about supplies and services they buy and how they purchase them; market their products or services one-on-one to the participating federal agencies; and obtain a share of the millions of dollars spent by the federal government each year in Wyoming. To register, visit wysbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=40430018.
Wyoming Business Council announces additions, changes to team
The Wyoming Business Council recently announced new team members and a new role for one of its own.
- John Wendling has been with the WBC’s Investments Team since March 2020 and has accepted a new position as manager of WBC’s diverse loan portfolio. He grew up in Rock Springs and earned degrees in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Wyoming.
- Gordon Finnegan joins the WBC as equity portfolio manager. He grew up in Alta and lived and worked in Jackson after graduating from St. Olaf College, where he studied economics and finance with a concentration in Nordic Studies. He completed his MBA last year from Leeds School of Business, CU Boulder, with concentrations in finance and marketing.
- Drew Dietrich joins the WBC as East Central regional director. He is from Charlotte, North Carolina, but has been looking for an opportunity to move his family to the Cowboy State for some time. He met his wife, a Wyoming native, in Jackson, and they were married on the Snake River. He comes to the WBC with broad experience in business recruitment and retention and other relevant economic development activities.
Spectrum donates $4,000 and 15 laptops to benefit Wyoming educators
Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom held an event with Spectrum on Feb. 13 at the Wyoming State Museum, where WAIC was presented with a $4,000 donation, along with 15 new Acer 311 Chromebook laptops. The laptops will be donated to second- to fifth-grade Wyoming educators who teach a Wyoming Stewardship Project Unit in their classrooms.
The Wyoming Stewardship Project is aligned to the Wyoming Content & Performance Standards, focusing on science and social studies. The project has three units for each grade level: Agriculture, Minerals & Energy, and Outdoor Recreation & Tourism.
To learn more about the Wyoming Stewardship Project, visit wyaitc.org/curriculum.
Transportation Commission awards nearly $79.79 million in highway contracts
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $79.79 million in contracts for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Feb. 16 business meeting. They included:
- An $887,009 bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a project involving a pedestrian overpass on Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. The contracted completion date is Aug. 18.
- Also based in Cheyenne, Simon Contractors was awarded a $400,154 bid for a project involving work on U.S. Highway 85 in Laramie County. The contracted completion date is Oct. 31.
Two projects approved in February are funded primarily with state dollars:
- Simon Contractors was awarded a $4.75 million bid for a project on approximately 9.7 miles of Wyoming Highway 34 in Albany County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.
- Simon Contractors was also awarded a $2.81 million bid for combined projects involving work in various locations within Campbell, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties. The contracted completion date is Aug. 31.