CHEYENNE
Workforce Services offers grant for Wyoming businesses to offset employee training costs
Many local businesses are working hard to make it through recent economic challenges, and to both train and retain their employees. Businesses are only as strong as the people who make them up, and employers invest time and resources to train employees in order to remain competitive in their industry.
The Department of Workforce Services recognizes the importance of training and can help offset the cost of training opportunities for Wyoming businesses.
With the goal of supporting Wyoming businesses and organizations in building a stronger workforce, DWS encourages businesses to learn more about the Workforce Development Training Fund and Apprenticeship State Expansion grant programs.
WDTF has been in existence since 2007, and ASE was recently created.
WDTF is a unique Wyoming-based program connecting employers with professional development opportunities to increase employee skills. The grants specifically created to support Wyoming businesses include:
Business training grants – Teach new skills or re-train current employees; upgrade the skills of your current employees.
Pre-hire grants – Train potential employees before job placement.
Internship grants – Structured, work-based learning experiences to enhance knowledge and skills.
Apprenticeship grants – Development of an industry-specific workforce for businesses or industries where there is a shortage of skilled workers.
The ASE program is dedicated to showing the benefits of apprentice training by providing funding that helps offset apprenticeship costs.
To learn more about these programs and grants, go online to www.trainwyo.org or call 307-777-8717.
UW College of Agriculture bestows lifetime achievement honor on professor
A molecular biologist whose research and publication prowess are internationally known has received the Andrew Vanvig Distinguished Faculty Lifetime Achievement Award from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming.
Professor David Fay joined the Department of Molecular Biology in 2001. A developmental geneticist, Fay uses nematodes – tiny roundworms – to analyze gene functions conserved across many species, including humans.
The award honors professors with a minimum of 15 years in the college.{/span}
“David is a superstar at the University of Wyoming and would be a leader at any research university,” noted Daniel Starr, Allen Distinguished Investigator, and professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of California, Davis.
Fay has had 57 papers published and has brought in more than $9 million in external funding while at UW, according to a news release. As an assistant professor, he helped create the Molecular and Cellular Life Sciences program, the largest interdisciplinary graduate program at UW. He served as MCLS director from 2005-15.
Since its inception, the MCLS program has trained more than 110 graduate students from across the world, produced more than 45 Ph.D. graduates and contributed to more than 70 publications in scientific journals and procurement of more than $20 million in extramural grants, according to his colleagues.
Milestones
Colin McKee has been named as the new Industrial Siting Division Administrator for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. McKee’s previous experience includes eight years as a policy advisor for former Gov. Matt Mead, where he played an integral role in the successful roll out of Mead’s energy strategies. Also, he was a member of the Department of Interior’s Royalty Policy Committee and co-chair of its Economics Subcommittee, and the governor’s representative on the Wyoming Community Development Authority Board and the Congestion-Mitigation Air Quality Committee. More recently, McKee has been DEQ’s Senior Policy Advisor for the last two years and has been serving as the interim ISD Administrator since Dec. 1.
James ‘Ollie’ Oliver was hired as the new sales director for Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne. He began his duties in February and in this capacity, Oliver will oversee all the sales efforts, as well as events and community outreach, for Primrose of Cheyenne. He joins Primrose with nearly 20 years of professional experience in senior living communities.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department congratulated six employees who had work anniversaries in February on their years of service to the state of Wyoming:
Mark Nelson, policy and planning coordinator, Cheyenne headquarters, 30 years
• Andrea Orabona, nongame bird biologist, Lander Region, 35 years
• Bobby Compton, fisheries supervisor, Laramie Region, 15 years
• Mike Boyce, large carnivore biologist, Jackson Region, 10 years
• Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist, Cody Region, 10 years
• Jake Brown, Ten Sleep game warden, Cody Region, 5 years