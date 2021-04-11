CHEYENNE
Webinar to clarify youth labor laws for Wyoming employers
With summer approaching, many young people will be looking for employment opportunities.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Wyoming Workforce Development Council and the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, is offering a free webinar for employers on youth in the workforce.
Employers are often hesitant to hire young people due to questions – and often incorrect information – about the tasks youth workers can undertake. The free webinar aims to dispel common misperceptions employers have concerning youth in the workforce. Employers are invited to attend the presentation, which will include information on which tasks youth can do at what age and exemptions for those tasks.
DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley says the webinar offers a chance for employers to learn more about the benefits of hiring youth. Young workers can often perform more tasks than employers believe they are able to complete, and these workers are often available when more experienced workers are difficult to find.
The Youth in the Workforce webinar presentation will be offered from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, April 16. To register, go online to https://tinyurl.com/youthlaborlaws.
Thrive loans offer affordable working capital to help businesses recover from pandemic
As communities across the region continue to weather the effects of COVID-19, MoFi’s new Thrive loan program is providing working capital loans with friendly repayment terms and attractive rates to help businesses that may have depleted their reserves due to the pandemic, according to a MoFi news release.
MoFi piloted the Thrive loan program in November. With the help of a recent $2.1 million grant from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund, the community development lender has made it even more accessible to small businesses.
The Thrive program is expected to help up to 250 businesses across the region, with an estimated average loan size of $40,000. In addition, because Thrive loans support a variety of different uses, the program can help bridge any remaining capital needs for businesses that have already used all available government programs.
For businesses in Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, the Wells Fargo grant allows MoFi to offer loans with two years of interest-only payments, with a reduced introductory interest rate of 3%.
The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on low-income business owners and business owners of color. With Thrive, MoFi is building on its commitment to reach businesses owned by, located in, or serving low-income people and people of color, including Native American and Hispanic communities. One third of its Thrive loan funds are reserved for minority-owned businesses.
For more information about Thrive loans, to check eligibility and to apply, go online to https://www.mofi.org/business-loans/.
Milestones
Jack McIntyre has been named Director of Business Retention and Expansion for Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County. The position will focus on the development and implementation of the organization’s BRE program – where his focus will be on businesses currently located in Cheyenne and Laramie County. A native of Wyoming, McIntyre attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana, where he was a member of the Fighting Saints football team, graduating with honors with a degree in Business Administration, in addition to emphases in Marketing and Sports Management. Prior to joining Cheyenne LEADS, McIntyre served as a sales development representative at Can-Do Ideas, a marketing agency based in Helena.