CHEYENNE
Wyoming State Museum Volunteers receive $6,000 Spectrum grant
Representatives of Spectrum, along with state Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, presented the Wyoming State Museum Volunteers with a $6,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant on Thursday.
This was part of the company’s multi-year, $6 million cash and in-kind national commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities across the country. The grant is part of the company’s doubling of its original 2020 commitment to digital education, awarding a total of $1 million to 47 organizations providing broadband education, technology and training.
The $6,000 grant has enabled WSMV to create a digital skills for seniors course, a series of classes to improve the digital literacy of local seniors and help them navigate an increasingly digital world.
Spectrum is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states.
FRA taking steps to advance minority, women-owned business participation
Underscoring the Biden-Harris Administration’s focus on promoting diversity and inclusion, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is conducting a first-of-its-kind nationwide small, minority-owned and woman-owned business disparity study, seeking to determine whether the playing field is level for firms aspiring to win subcontracts from grantees receiving federal funds administered by the agency.
To promote and achieve safe, efficient and reliable railroad environments, FRA in 2020 awarded more than $1 billion in grants for freight and passenger projects, through the numerous discretionary and competitive funding programs authorized by Congress.
The electronic, invitation-only survey, which takes about 15 minutes or less to complete, will determine the availability and use of small, minority-owned and woman-owned businesses in the publicly funded railroad landscape. FRA will submit the results to Congress in a report, allowing members to determine the need for a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program at FRA.
To view two recent letters FRA issued inviting participants to complete the survey, go online to https://railroads.dot.gov/ disparity.
CyberWyoming Alliance leaders call for more philanthropic help
LARAMIE – In an open letter to private philanthropy, the CyberWyoming Alliance, and more than 30 professionals from cybersecurity organizations and philanthropic foundations stress the need for more philanthropic giving in cybersecurity, according to a news release from the Alliance.
The letter and signers can be seen at cyberphilanthropy.org.
The latest data from the Peace and Security Funding Index shows that cyber grants made up less than 1% of the $3.7 billion that foundations devoted to peace and security issues since 2012 (less than 0.007% of total foundation giving).
However, cyber threats have topped the U.S. intelligence community’s annual assessment of global threats for seven years running, and $4.2 billion in financial losses was reported to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in 2020.
The need for private philanthropy in cybersecurity is growing. Governments and private corporations spend billions of dollars every year on cybersecurity, but they only have the capacity to focus on immediate threats and toughening their own networks. Private philanthropy can take a longer view, focusing resources on thinking through the underlying laws, norms and policies that should govern cybersecurity between people, within individual countries and among nations.
gBETA Cheyenne selects spring 2021 startup cohort
Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor is pleased to announce the participants of its gBETA Cheyenne spring 2021 cohort. After an application and interview process, five Wyoming startups were selected from more than 30 applications to participate in gBETA Cheyenne’s second cohort.
The five startups come from all across the state and represent a diverse mix of industries including clean energy, specialized computing and blockchain technology.
The five teams will participate in a free seven-week startup accelerator program that includes intensive and individualized coaching, as well as access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.
gBETA is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea. It will also help startups establish and execute on metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.
The teams selected for the new cohort are:
High Plains Biochar (Laramie) develops and manufactures a highly energy-efficient method of converting biomass, such as wood chips, into biochar, a charcoal-like substance typically used as a soil amendment. Biochar has gained recognition as one of the top climate change-mitigation strategies.
BuildSquare (Thermopolis) revolutionizes payment practices in the construction industry by utilizing blockchain technology and construction lien laws.
Piggyback Cocktail Company (Casper) formulates and produces custom specialty cocktails in a canned, ready-to-drink format.
BeautyScripts’ (Jackson) affiliate-powered platform acts as a digital storefront that empowers beauty professionals to ‘prescribe’ products to their clients and followers to earn commission.
Teal (Laramie) develops sleek, stylish smart glasses with integrated cameras and displays that make it easy to capture video and share your life with followers, friends, family and the internet.
More information about the program is available at www.gbetastartups.com/cheyenne.