CHEYENNE Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for annual awards
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce this year’s finalists for the 2021 Annual Banquet celebrating outstanding achievements and excellence in business.
Halladay Motors will serve as the presenting sponsor for this year’s event. The highlight of the evening showcases finalists in six awards categories, along with recognition of the Chamber’s Committee of the Year, Business Advocate of the Year, and culminating with naming the Chamber’s Person of the Year.
This year’s theme, “Driving Forward,” embodies the fact that the Chamber does not let up on the accelerator and continues to forge ahead for the betterment of the region. The Chamber focuses on four areas of business and community advancement: economic development, advocacy, community development and talent development, all focused on making the greater Cheyenne area a more prosperous and quality community.
Nominations for business awards were submitted by Chamber members, and the Chamber’s Business Council narrowed down those nominations to the named finalists.
Finalists for the Chamber Spirit Award include highly engaged individuals who are active in the Chamber and within the community. These finalists demonstrate leadership and are strong ambassadors for the business community.
- Angi Lund, Climb Wyoming
- Kim Miller, Miller Promotions
- Mike Williams, Jonah Bank
Last year’s recipient was Tracy Wilson at Century 21 Bell Real Estate.
The Emerging Leader Award is given to a highly ambitious professional who is instrumental in the Cheyenne community, the Chamber, and other community organizations. Finalists must be 35 and under in age. Finalists include:
- Derrek Jerred, Cheyenne LEADS
- Tara Nelson, RE/MAX Capitol Properties
- Dr. Danielle Ryan, Laramie County Community College
- Dallas Tyrrell, Tyrrell Auto
The recipient of this award last year was Kirsten Malm with First American Title.
The Community Service Award finalists include businesses that make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions to support the growth and well-being of the community. These nominees kindheartedly put others first and are businesses that support charitable organizations.
- Blue Federal Credit Union
- Century 21 Bell Real Estate
- Hirst Applegate
- Taco John’s
Thrivent Financial received the Community Service Award last year.
Nonprofit of the Year finalists include nonprofit, charitable businesses that compassionately put others first and make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions within the greater Cheyenne region.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- COMEA House and Resource Center
- Meals on Wheels
- My Front Door
The 2020 winner was the Laramie County Library Foundation.
Finalists for the Small Business Award exemplify a strong entrepreneurial spirit and provide a unique culture for our community. These finalists must have fewer than 25 employees.
- Black Tooth Brewing
- Century 21 Bell Real Estate
- Frontier Trampoline Park
Alexis Drake received last year’s Small Business award.
Large Business Award finalists have made a tremendous impact on the Cheyenne area; they offer specialized services and are engaged in the Cheyenne community. Finalists must have 26 or more employees.
- #1 Properties
- Admiral Beverage
- MHP, LLP
Last year’s recipient of the Large Business Award was Blue Federal Credit Union.
This year’s annual banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Little America Hotel & Resort. Register at www.cheyennechamber.org or call 307-638-3388 to sponsor or learn more.
UI benefits to Wyoming workers approach $500 million
One year ago, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services began distributing payments to Unemployment Insurance claimants through the CARES Act programs.
These programs provided UI benefits to those who would not otherwise be eligible for regular UI. As these additional funds were being distributed, Wyoming was the only state to keep its Workforce Centers open throughout the pandemic, which allowed those who needed assistance to find job opportunities and access resources and information during the crisis.
The federal UI programs include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provide benefits to self-employed persons, independent contractors, gig workers and others who were not covered by regular UI; and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provide additional weeks of UI benefits to those who had exhausted their regular UI benefits.
In addition, the CARES Act provided supplemental payments to all UI recipients, including regular UI. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation provided an additional $600 per week to all UI claimants who were receiving at least $1 in UI benefits of any kind.
DWS issued the first payments for these federal programs on April 17, 2020. All UI benefits are administered by the UI division of DWS, though only the regular Wyoming UI benefits are paid from the Wyoming UI Fund. The federal programs initiated by the CARES Act and other legislation or executive orders are funded by the U.S. government.
Payments to claimants qualifying for the various programs from April 17, 2020, through April 16, 2021, are as follows:
- Regular Wyoming UI – $179,139,991.60
- FPUC – $233,893,617.01
- PUA – $25,435,361.05
- PEUC – $36,511,267
- EB – $602,155
- LWA – $16,034,370
- Other federal benefits – 2,513,864.86
- Total – $494,130,626.52
DWS continues to distribute UI payments to those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. To file a claim online, visit WYUI.wyo.gov. Claimants with questions about their accounts may call the UI call center at 307-473-3789.
CRMC pharmacist receives National Excellence in Innovation Award
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Pharmacist Nathon Parker has been presented with an Excellence in Innovation Award from the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations.
The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes qualified pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or the advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The annual award is presented by participating state pharmacist associations.
Parker is one of 42 pharmacists from across the nation who were presented with the Excellence in Innovation Award for 2020. Parker is the only pharmacist from Wyoming to receive a 2020 award.
Parker was recognized for his work on CRMC’s pharmacist-drive penicillin allergy assessment and skin-testing program.
Milestones
David Snyder was appointed to the Wyoming Lottery Board of Directors by Gov. Mark Gordon for a four-year term. Snyder is the CEO-Executive Director of the Wyoming State Golf Association, which is the governing body of amateur golf in the state of Wyoming. Snyder lives in Laramie. “It will be an honor to serve as a Wyoming Lottery board member. The Wyoming Lottery gives residents the opportunity to play the lottery while giving back to the state, retailers and the citizens of Wyoming, proving that establishing the Wyoming Lottery has been a great decision,” Snyder said in a news release.