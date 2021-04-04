CHEYENNE
Free suicide prevention training offered to Wyoming employers
The Wyoming Department of Health is offering free suicide prevention training to employers and their employees across the state as a way to help support their workforce and Wyoming communities.
In 2019, the state’s suicide rate was the highest in the United States and almost twice the national average, according to the American Association of Suicidology.
The Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) course is taught in a clear, concise format and takes approximately one hour to complete. Topics include:
- How to “Question, Persuade and Refer” someone who may be suicidal
- How to get help for yourself or learn more about preventing suicide
- The common causes of suicidal behavior
- The warning signs of suicide
- How to get help for someone in crisis
The Injury and Violence Prevention Program received $250,000 in CARES Act funding to support the training, which typically costs nearly $30 per person.
Last November, the state of Wyoming made QPR training available to all state employees, with more than 5,400 of them across the state participating. This new opportunity for both private and public sector employers is intended to build on that effort.
Employers interested in arranging for free, online suicide prevention training to be available for their employees should contact Martin at lindsay.martin@wyo.gov.
Wyoming residents needing support should call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.