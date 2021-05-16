CHEYENNE
T-O Engineers announces new office location in Cheyenne opening June 7
T-O Engineers has announced plans to open a new office in Cheyenne beginning June 7 to better serve existing and future clients in the region. The office will be located in the Jonah Bank Building at 205 Storey Blvd., Suite 120.
The T-O Cheyenne office will be led by Project Manager Josh Morris, a Cheyenne native and seven-year veteran of the T-O team. His expertise includes aviation engineering, site design, construction inspection and administration and project management.
“I am looking forward to moving back to Cheyenne,” Morris said in a news release. “It has always been a goal of mine to find a way to give back to this community. I am proud to be opening this new office because it will allow our company to be more responsive to the needs of our local clients that depend on us to provide engineering, surveying and planning services.”
Morris is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Wyoming and will be supported by staff at T-O’s offices in Cody; Heber City, Utah; Meridian, Boise, Coeur d’Alene, and Nampa, Idaho; and Spokane, Washington, while growing the Cheyenne office. T-O expects to add new staff to the office, and opportunities will be posted on the T-O Engineers careers page.
WOGCC Supervisor Mark Watson to retire after 38 years with agency
After 38 years at the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, with seven of those as supervisor, Mark Watson will retire July 5.
Watson started at the WOGCC as a staff engineer in January of 1983. His duties included approval of applications for permits to drill, sundries and working with the UIC program. Watson worked under a total of six supervisors and was the third supervisor in a three-year period when he was appointed.
On top of securing quality personnel, Watson led the agency through five major rule changes that established new practices or initiated changes for the betterment of Wyoming and its natural resources. They include Setbacks, Groundwater Sampling, Flaring, Idle Wells and the APD rules, according to a news release.
He also oversaw the agency’s program to plug and abandon orphan wells on state and private lands that were becoming a critical issue in the state. Under Watson’s leadership, the program has reclaimed thousands of orphan wells. It is funded through bonding and the conservation tax paid by the oil and gas industry and is not a financial burden to the citizens of Wyoming.
Born and raised in Calgary, Canada, Watson moved to the U.S. in 1980 to obtain his degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Wyoming. After that, he moved to Casper to work for WOGCC.
2021 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention to be held in Sheridan
The Wyoming Stock Growers Association will present “Positioning Wyoming’s Beef Industry for Success” during the annual Wyoming Cattle Industry and Trade Show, June 2-4 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Sheridan.
The three-day event will focus on a variety of issues facing the cattle industry, including sustainable ranch management and resources available to Wyoming ranchers. Highlights will include discussions by the Young Producers Assembly and University of Wyoming. Keynote speaker Kevin Ochsner of Agcellerate LLC is scheduled for June 4.
Litigation fund raffle tickets are available for purchase, with the grand prize being a WSGA 150th Anniversary Henry Big Boy .45 Lever Action rifle. Raffle tickets are one ticket for $20 or six for $100. First prize is a pair of STS Rifleman leather jackets. Second prize is La Crueset brand red dutch oven and a signature skillet. Raffle tickets are also available on the website.
Registration information, trade show and sponsorship applications can be found on the WSGA website, www.wysga.org.
Milestones
Mike Chiarulli was recently named the new executive director for Pointe Frontier in Cheyenne. Chiarulli comes to Pointe Frontier from Garden Plaza of Aurora, Colorado, where he served as maintenance director for four and a half years. Prior to that appointment, he was maintenance director for Brookdale Highlands Ranch in Colorado. He has seven years of experience in senior care and more than 10 years of management experience. “I love working with seniors,” Chiarulli said in a news release. “I love being able to assist them with all their needs and hear their stories.”