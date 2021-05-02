CHEYENNE
Wyoming/Northern Colorado BBB announces new board members
Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming has announced it has added four members to its board of directors with industry expertise in agriculture, finance and health care.
New board members are:
• Jason Brancel, President & CEO, Agfinity
• Michael Shirazi, Benefit Advisor, Shirazi Benefits
• Charlie Shoop, President & CEO, PFC USA
• Grace Taylor, Director of Operations, UCHealth
• Cindy Alexander, Business Director for Pinnacol Assurance, will serve as chairman, while Nathan Ewert, Regional Vice President at FNBO, will serve as Treasurer, and Connie Dohn, Chief Financial Officer of Dohn Construction, will serve as past chairman. Michael Shirazi, Benefits Advisor for Shirazi Benefits, and chair of the BBB Foundation Board of Advisors, as well as Zach Wilson with The Wilson Law Firm complete the board’s executive committee.
Additional BBB bnoard members are:
• Carrie Baumgart, CEO, Markley Motors
• Stephen M. Laine, Owner, MKO Financial
• Jeannine Truswell, President/CEO, United Way of Weld County
• Beth Walker, Dean, Colorado State University College of Business
• Evan Hyatt, Director of Marketing and Communications for Care Synergy serves as an ex-officio member as a business leader and member of our community.
The BBB Board of Directors determines BBB policies and performance as governed by the bylaws and is responsible for approval or revocation of BBB Accredited Businesses.
Brynn Hirschman named Outdoor Recreation Coordinator for Wyo. State Parks
Brynn Hirschman, a member of the first graduating class of the University of Wyoming’s Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management Degree Program, has been named Outdoor Recreation Coordinator within the Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails Division.
Hirschman, a native of Ohio, has served as a recreation specialist within the Outdoor Recreation Office during the past year. Prior to that, she served with the Wyoming Conservation Corps and worked at the famous Vee Bar Guest Ranch.
Among other things, Hirschman will be working with communities to identify areas of the state that are ready for recreational growth, as well as the development of partnerships and strategies to help manage new and existing recreation opportunities.
Hirschman will be based out of State Parks Headquarters in Cheyenne.
Pine Bluffs Distilling announces new product launches and summer events
Pine Bluffs Distilling is local to its core, says a company news release – it’s how they do business. Supporting the community by using local grains, providing local jobs and operating with transparency all matter to the company.
“The grains we source to make our whiskey come from farms no more than 30 miles from the distillery,” said Chad Brown, owner of Pine Bluffs Distilling, in a news release.
“That’s how whiskey was meant to be made, and that’s a tradition we want to uphold.”
Keeping it local, Pine Bluffs Distilling is celebrating the launch of several new products with a variety of summer events:
Friday, May 28 – Straight Oat Whiskey Launch, 4-9 p.m. with live music by local band The Galactic Lemons, a food truck and a Straight Oat Whiskey signature cocktail.
Sunday, June 27 – Straight Rye Whiskey + Uncut Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey Launch, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Music, food truck and a Straight Rye Whiskey signature cocktail. Plus the release of Chad’s 2021 Birthday Barrel Choice – Uncut Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey (limited bottle release), a tour of the local farmers who supply grains used for whiskeys, ending at the distillery with a tasting. Farm Tours will be at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., starting at the distillery.
Saturday, July 24 – Malted Wheat Launch, 3 – 9 p.m., Music, food truck, and a Malted Wheat signature cocktail
Saturday, Aug. 7 & 8 – 5 Grain Whiskey Launch, Aug. 7 time are noon to 9 p.m. during Trail Days, with music, food truck, and a 5 Grain Whiskey signature cocktail; Aug. 8 hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Trail Days, with a Mud volleyball tournament starting at 9 a.m., a live DJ, food truck and a 5 Grain Whiskey signature cocktail.
Each event has a signature cocktail using the new product made specifically for that whiskey launch by Pine Bluffs Distilling in-house mixologist, KeeLee. Many of these upcoming new products are limited release, so folks are encouraged to stop by the distillery to check out the new products, pick up a bottle or two, and enjoy entertainment and food while visiting.
Milestones
Veteran banker Claudius Duncan is Chase Bank’s new market director of banking in Montana and Wyoming, where the bank recently announced its market expansion. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Duncan earned his associate’s degree in Science Business Administration in 2004. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Operations Management. Duncan and his family recently relocated to Cheyenne from Buena Park, California, where he led a team of bankers serving Chase customers. He brings nearly 15 years of banking leadership to his new role, and has been with Chase since 2007.